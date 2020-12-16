One Month in Australia
Collected by Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor
Traipse from Adelaide to Cape Tribulation, via Sydney and Melbourne, then through the Red Center to the West Coast.
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
571 Woollamia Rd, Woollamia NSW 2540, Australia
Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney, this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your...
Litchfield Park Road, Litchfield Park NT 0822, Australia
Even in the cooler months, Darwin can be a hot, scorching place. Make a day trip to the waterfalls and plunge pools of Litchfield National Park, a one and a half hour drive from Darwin. Swim in the crystal-clear swimming hole at the base of ...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
20 Whitsunday Blvd, Whitsundays QLD 4803, Australia
Islands trace the Great Barrier Reef up the northeastern coast of Australia, clustering in the clear blue waters known as the Whitsundays. There, nestled on Hamilton Island, Qualia has set a new standard for Australian...
This stunning trail has been ranked one of the planet's Top 20, though many Australians would nudge that a little higher. The 223-kilometer path follows the rocky spine of the West MacDonnell Ranges from Alice Springs Telegraph Station to Mount...
74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea VIC 3185, Australia
Chef Ben Shewry creates locally sourced, Australian dishes with experimental and modernist flair. Try the eight-course tasting menus: one for omnivores (which might include snow crab, whiting, and red kangaroo) and one for vegetarians. This...
96 Old Mount Barker Rd, Stirling SA 5152, Australia
Join a guest chef and learn to cook Thai food at this gorgeous school in the Adelaide Hills. Students can learn as little or as much as they like. There is no exam, no diploma or certificate and no pressure. Home cooks who can already pull...
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
3 Sitzmark St, Falls Creek VIC 3699, Australia
From your base camp in one of Huski’s airy apartments, ski the slopes at Falls Creek resort at night or take a snow kite lesson (think kiteboarding on snow) with Kite Republic. From $1,310 for two nights, July through August. 61/(0) 1-300-652-260....
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Sydney NSW, Australia
Aboriginal elder and street performer.
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
933 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet NSW 2479, Australia
Singer Olivia Newton-John and three partners founded a 25-acre retreat in the hinterlands outside Byron Bay in 2005. You can participate in daily yoga sessions designed for all levels as well as tai chi, qi gong, and Pilates. Organic cooking...
Cape Hillsborough Rd, Cape Hillsborough QLD 4740, Australia
All along the Eastern Seashore of Australia you will encounter spheres of sand in patterns, lines, and random assortments on the beach. At first, it looks a bit like sand circles after an alien beach landing, but if you wait around long enough,...
Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia
Imagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the...
Kakadu Hwy, Jabiru NT 0886, Australia
This World Heritage-listed national park is fed by pristine river systems, and it's alive with the various calls of over 280 bird species. But the best way to explore the floodplains, billabongs, and rugged stone landscape of Kakadu and Arnhem...
Lizard Island, Cairns QLD 4871, Australia
From Sydney a 3-hour flight will bring you to Cairns, a gateway city to one of the world’s true natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef. While the marine life of the world’s largest living organism draw snorkelers and divers, the reef also has...
71A MacLeay St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Sydney is only just getting into the wine-bar-with-fantastic-food thing, but so far it's doing it extremely well. The new digs of sommelier and local wine expert Nick Hildebrandt and chef Brent Savage (the pair also own the more serious Bentley...
180 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Every discerning visitor to Melbourne goes straight to Cumulus Inc, another Andrew McConnell restaurant. The chef has become one of the leaders in the Melbourne food scene, and a booking at one of his restaurants is an insurance that great food is...
83 High View Rd, Pretty Beach NSW 2257, Australia
The name hints at the experience, but it doesn’t quite do it justice. Pretty Beach House is not just pretty; it’s stunning. Nestled into a seven-and-a-half-acre swath of semitropical Bouddi National Park, roughly a 90-minute drive or...
16/12 Chippen St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
They say: “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”. In the case of LP’s Quality Meats, there’s definitely a whole lot of hot stuff smoldering away behind sliding glass doors, down an otherwise quiet lane, tucked away in Sydney’s new darling...
