One day.....
Collected by Betty Lou Hudson
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Woodstock, NY, USA
About forty minutes after you start Overlook Mountain trail in Woodstock suddenly without any warning the ruins of Overlook Mountain House rise in their most haunted and cryptic look in front of you. Only four outer walls and main staircases of...
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Namibia
Don’t let the eerie name fool you. Namibia’s Hoanib Skeleton Coast, a 310-mile stretch of sand scattered with animal bones and shipwrecks, is home to plenty of life: the Himba bushmen, fur seals, and desert-adapted flora whose sole water source is...
Sossusvlei, Namibia
No trip to Namibia is complete without a visit to see the amazing sand dunes of Sossusvlei in the Namib Desert. Be sure to go before sun-up so that you are there for the sunrise. The sun rising behind the dunes turns them into the most amazing...
Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located. The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors...
Carretera Federal Libre Chetumal- Puerto Juárez Km. 283.5 Ejido Sur, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Thousands of years ago, the entire Yucatán Peninsula was under water, as evidenced by its massive network of rivers that flow beneath the region’s limestone surface. No place better presents the area’s captivating caverns and...
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Imagine yourself looking out onto an uninterrupted horizon for as far as the eye can see. Completely flat and blindingly bright in the sun with over 10,000 square kilometers of uninterrupted landscape. Welcome to the world’s largest salt flats....
Park Rd, Alaska, USA
Each year, six million–acre Denali National Park and Preserve gets roughly 400,000 visitors, who come in hopes of spotting the park’s own version of the Big Five (grizzly bears, moose, caribou, wolves, and flocks of Dall sheep)...
White Pocket, Arizona 86036, USA
Didn't get your permit to see The Wave? Have no fear. You can have the same experience (some say better) at White Pocket, part of South Coyote Buttes. Although you do need a permit, you don't need to win the lottery to do it and the experience is...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
Sümer Mahallesi, 2259. Sokak No:12, 20020 Merkez/Pamukkale/Denizli, Turkey
Pamukkale in Southwestern Turkey was once a resort town for ancient Greeks and Romans, with plenty of ruins of Hieropolis to prove it, thanks to its natural thermal springs and a massive, cascading mountain of baking soda, aka, the "Cotton...
Ethiopia
Beginning of May 2010, Dominique Soguel, Veronica Ferreri & I took off on an extreme adventure to the Afar region - Danakil Depression of Ethiopia, bordering Eritrea. First stop, Dallol, a beautifully surreal expanse of bubbling sulfur, salt and...
