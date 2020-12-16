One Carry-On in Norway
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
I'm heading to Norway this November for a long weekend with my carry-on. After exploring Oslo, I'm heading to a cabin in the mountains for a few nights.
Save Place
Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
Save Place
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
The once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district. Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open...
Save Place
Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass. Founded in 1979, this centre works as a...
Save Place
Thorvald Meyers gate 59, 0552 Oslo, Norway
Located on Olaf Ryes Plass sits Ryes, a cousin of the Nighthawk Diner (another afar.com highlight). Like the Nighthawk, Ryes also serves American diner food and shakes, and poses as a nightclub after hours. The breakfast burger is apparently the...
Save Place
Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
If there were ever a three-dimensional ode to Nordic design, the impressive Oslo Opera House would be it. On the waterfront in the Bjørvika neighborhood with the Oslo fjord as a backdrop, the otherworldly building is home to the Norwegian National...
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Save Place
Universitetsgata 2, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Fuglen (The Bird) attracts both daytime and nighttime punters. It's a respectable coffee shop during the day, suave club by night. The original coffee shop, Kaffefuglen (established in 1963), has been expanded to include two further rooms of 60s...
Save Place
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
Save Place
Oslo, Norway
If you fancy a stroll in the park but don't want to stray too far from the city centre, look no further than the Royal Palace Gardens. A typically romantic park featuring ponds, creeks, bridges and a whopping two thousand trees, the park dates...
Save Place
Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range. Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a...
Save Place
Skovveien 8, 0257 Oslo, Norway
"The ultimate chick shop" is what concept boutique MagMaLou refers to itself as. Indeed, the shop, located in fashionable area Frogner, offers clothes (both new and vintage), shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a separate hair and beauty...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25