On the Wall
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
Murals tell a story about the local culture of an area. Find these outdoor art spots world-wide for a deeper look into the neighborhoods.
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
Francisco - Armijo - Otero Addition, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
For the countless road-trippers who still follow the old 'Mother Road' through the western U.S., Albuquerque is one of the highlights. Much of the modern city might seem indistinguishable from suburban anywhere, but if you're on your way to the...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
50 Balmy St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The colorful murals in Balmy Alley are the lower Mission’s own version of the better-known Clarion Alley murals. Stroll through the small, pedestrian-friendly alleyway to see public work by local artists, a tradition that began in the mid-1980s in...
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
One of Berlin's young and hip neighborhoods is Kreuzberg, in the south of Mitte. The neighborhood is known for its very large percentage of immigrants and second-generation immigrants, many of whom are Turkish. But in recent years, the area has...
Plaza de la Constitución S/N, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06066 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though his reputation is now arguably overshadowed by that of his former wife, painter and muralist Diego Rivera—commissioned by Mexico’s postrevolutionary governments starting in the late 1920s to adorn several national monuments in...
The Courtyard, 40 Pitfield St, Old Street, London N1 6EU, UK
The area of Hoxton, in and around Brick Lane, is brimming with murals and street art that seem to integrate perfectly with both the industrial and natural surroundings. (Case in point: That tree is actually real. When I first saw it, I thought it...
1410 Guadalupe St # 113, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
San Antonio's west side is one of the city's cultural hubs. Latin and Mexican-American influences are vibrantly displayed through public art and murals. The area around Guadalupe Street is an especially rich place to explore. You'll find art...
2918, 407 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
8 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
During an afternoon exploring the Venice Beach Area I was delighted at all the murals that were hiding around every corner. This urban art creates a public gallery of cement walls and encourages a closer look down alleys and around corners.
As a lover of architecture, visiting Edificio Copan in the center of São Paulo was high on my list during my last visit to this lively city. However, what really struck me while standing outside Copan was this fun street art behind us. It seems to...
N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ, USA
Come here and you'll find a solar-powered bookstore, a Guatemalan restaurant, pubs, galleries, cafés, and this brick wall tribute to Gregory Colbert's "Boy Reading to Elephant." (The words that come to mind when I pass this street art are "tell me...
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
Residencial Villas del Arbol, San Salvador, El Salvador
San Salvador is a city in flux. Although it's looking to break free from a violent war-torn past, visible reminders remain: brick walls are topped with huge curls of barbed wire; graffiti murals protest colourfully; crumbling buildings cling to...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
501 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
From East Point to Decatur, Living Walls urban art can be experienced throughout the Atlanta metro area. Each year since 2010, Living Walls has held an annual "City Speaks" conference that brings local, national, and international artists to the...
Av. de Roma, 22, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Av. Belisario Porras, Panamá, Panama
The Parque Recreativo Omar Torrijos—often simply referred to as Parque Omar—is Panama City’s second-largest green space and one of the town’s shared backyards. Although people-watching is one of the park’s primary draws, a visit here can be turned...
W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Los Angeles is a creative center and nothing illustrates it better than the graffiti, murals and outdoor art around the city.
180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
Rush Lane, Toronto, ON M5V, Canada
By far one of the coolest things about Toronto is their incredible graffiti art that adorns some of their alleys. I read about this before going, and was absolutely amazed at what I was able to find. After talking to the fellows in this photo,...
1545 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
The Richmond Mural Project was started in 2012 with a goal to create over 100 murals in the city by world-renown talent within five years. These large-scale pieces of art serve as a catalyst for positive change in the community by increasing foot...
Blue Dome District, Tulsa, OK, USA
Painted by artist Scott Henderson, The Indian Warrior in Tulsa's Blue Dome District is a lovely landmark. The mural is 15 by 15 feet, the mural reflects on Oklahoma's historical role as an Indian Territory by featuring the state's official...
