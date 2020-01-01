On the Trail: Rocky Mountain Ranch Vacations

Head west to the Rocky Mountain states of Wyoming, Colorado, or Montana this summer and hit the trail on a dude ranch vacation. If you're traveling with the family, this is an especially fun way to spend your holiday, as most ranches offer kid-specific programs, giving parents some much needed alone time. From haute luxury to glamping, the ranches listed here are some of our favorites and offer guests the chance to ride the trails or fly-fish blue-ribbon streams.