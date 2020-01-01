Where are you going?
On the Trail: Rocky Mountain Ranch Vacations

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Head west to the Rocky Mountain states of Wyoming, Colorado, or Montana this summer and hit the trail on a dude ranch vacation. If you're traveling with the family, this is an especially fun way to spend your holiday, as most ranches offer kid-specific programs, giving parents some much needed alone time. From haute luxury to glamping, the ranches listed here are some of our favorites and offer guests the chance to ride the trails or fly-fish blue-ribbon streams.
Dunton Hot Springs

52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Brush Creek Ranch

66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331, USA
There are over 100 excellent guest ranches in the Western U.S., offering a range of family vacations. Brush Creek Ranch, in southern Wyoming, is one of the more exclusive properties, offering an enormous range of activities on 15,000 acres of...
CM Ranch

167 Fish Hatchery Rd, Dubois, WY 82513, USA
I have no idea what to expect as my family and I mosey across the lawn to the dining hall on our first night at CM Ranch. This historic guest operation, outside Dubois and up Jakey’s Draw in north-central Wyoming, has been in continuous operation...
T Cross Ranch

82 Parque Creek Rd, Dubois, WY 82513, USA
"Are we still going to ride?" I ask, glancing at the storm rolling off the jagged peaks of the Absaroka mountains. Wrangler Dallin Maples, 25, responds by handing me a long, yellow raincoat as the first drops splat on the hard brim of my hat. "The...
Lost Valley Ranch

29555 Goose Creek Rd, Sedalia, CO 80135, USA
The nine-mile dirt road through Pike's Peak National Forest is a properly isolated, remote, and grand driveway to Lost Valley Ranch, one of the few guest ranches in Colorado that is so close to Denver. (It is only about two hours by car from...
The Resort at Paws Up

40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
More Details >
J Bar L Ranch

Twin Bridges, MT 59754, USA
Peggy Dulany, a New York philanthropist and daughter of David Rockefeller, bought J Bar L to protect the 620-square-mile Centennial Valley, a former Native American hunting ground settled by a few cattle-ranching families in the late 19th...
Yellowstone Under Canvas

890 Buttermilk Creek Rd, West Yellowstone, MT 59758, USA
Few luxury experiences can top glamping in Montana. Sleeping out under the stars in the most spectacular tent you've ever seen as water rips along the river at your back, wolves howl in the distance, and open country surrounds you is one of those...
More Details >
