On the Run

Kick-start your mornings, even while traveling, with a run around the neighborhood. You will usually find a path or trail through a park, along a body of water, or past interesting sights.
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA, USA
In Los Angeles, the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking...
2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
The trek to the HOLLYWOOD sign may be the most famous L.A. hike to outsiders, but if you're looking for downtown views, celebrity sightings, and a typical L.A.-style glamour hike (not necessarily strenuous, but very fashionable), the 3.3-mile...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Once upon a time, there was a run-down parking lot located under the Whitehurst Freeway leading into Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a place that anyone, even someone who needed to park a car, would think of coming. Thanks to the persistent efforts of...
Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
The Capital Crescent Trail starts at the end of Water Street in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC and goes for 11 miles, ending in Silver Spring, Maryland. The trail is paved for most of the way making it extremely popular with both...
Riverside, Dr To Broadway, New York, NY 10040, USA
Fort Tryon Park is a jewel. Much more off the beaten path for tourists and even locals, the 67-acre park is located in far northern Manhattan on towering cliffs with panoramic views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and the New...
2400 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133, USA
Kennedy Park is located in Coconut Grove, right on the water with a view of the open bay, an outdoor gym including a green ladder you can climb up and down, a running path on an outdoor track, and a children’s play area. Looking to relax...
Paseo de Cuba, 4, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
MacRitchie Reservoir, Singapore
The MacRitchie Reservoir is one of four reservoirs in the heart of Singapore at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, where the surrounding forests are protected as national parks to ensure the quality of the water. Though unfortunately not...
Via della Caffarella, Roma RM, Italy
The Parco della Caffarella is part of the larger Parco Regionale dell'Appia Antica, a vast public park that is protected from development. Just a short walk from the city center, and flanked by a dense neighborhood, the Parco della Caffarella...
Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The visual harmony between the high-rise buildings and the shimmering water of the canal can almost lull you into forgetting that Dubai Marina is a man-made development. Built in 2003, Dubai Marina is a residential area, yet it has generous...
