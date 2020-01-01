On the road
3095 CA-1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA
Many car commercials have been filmed along this stretch of the iconic California road. The hairpin turns and switchbacks make it a wild ride for some, but the views to the west (the ocean) and the east (Northern California's inimitable green...
48510 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
This restaurant/shoppe/cafe along Highway 1 in Big Sur has one of the best views in the area. The restaurant serves a full menu, but you can head to the terrace above the shoppe and enjoy a nice cup of coffee and ocean for miles.
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
Utah, USA
Who thought geological formations could be so cool?! Besides geologists, you will too when you visit the Arches National Park. This is one of many beautiful photos that I captured while hiking through this dry, dry desert land. The heat was so...
Wyoming, USA
Having never been to the Rockies before this trip and having never seen an actual real-life in-the-flesh buffalo before, it was a pretty overwhelming moment to come across an entire herd of them crossing the main road to graze in the Snake River...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Francisco - Armijo - Otero Addition, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
For the countless road-trippers who still follow the old 'Mother Road' through the western U.S., Albuquerque is one of the highlights. Much of the modern city might seem indistinguishable from suburban anywhere, but if you're on your way to the...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
