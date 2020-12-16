On the Move in Oregon
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
Highlights from my favorite way to see a place- by hiking and biking.
US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Look at this view, from the back porch of the classic, Crater Lake Lodge. That blue begging for your complete attention. It makes sense why both rows of rocking chairs are facing only this direction. I was lucky enough to lead many of our Biking...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Terrebonne, OR 97760, USA
Even on a cold, gray day in winter, this state park is something to be celebrated. (The last time I was this impressed with a six-mile hike I was in the diverse and mind-blowing landscape known as the South Island of New Zealand.) Smith Rock State...
91814 Cape Blanco Rd, Port Orford, OR 97465, USA
I'd had a magical day working my way down the southwestern stretch of the Oregon coast, stopping along the way for hikes on the state park trails to stretch my legs. With two hours left of daylight I arrived at Cape Blanco to check out the...
Sandy River, Oregon, USA
This 35 mile loop ride will steal your heart. If you live in or are traveling through Portland, here's my suggested itinerary. Head out to the McMenamins Edgefield hotel property in Troutdale. Grab some serious coffee at their espresso bar in the...
