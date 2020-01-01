On (and IN) Water: The Best Ways to Play Off Land
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
Whether it's by stand up paddle board, kayak, canoe, raft or your own ability to stay afloat- seeing a part of the globe from the water is a special view.
531 SW 13th St, Bend, OR 97702, USA
During your visit to Bend, there's a high probability that you'll do the local 'float' through town on the river and end up with a cold, craft beer at the Deschutes Brewery. A classic must! If you're looking to do more than float, then head...
Panama Canal, Panama
Paddling through the Panama Canal? Yes, a passion born from an annual race called the Regata de Cayucos: Ocean to Ocean, founded in 1954. Witnessing the three day race (or even a few practices leading up to it, as I did) is such a phenomenal way...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Contadora Island, Saboga, Panama
Snorkel, fish, relax and recover while you're in Panama on Contador Island, in the Pearl Islands Archipelago. These beautiful boats are ready for hire (in hugely affordable fashion) once you've left Panama City and landed on this enchanting...
8600 River Rd, Forestville, CA 95436, USA
My mother is such a good sport when she visits. She knows I have to be constantly moving outside to feel alive and on this visit, I thought a fun way to be active in the wine country region of the Russian River, would be to take her out on a 10...
Lake Tahoe, United States
This is big bicycle ride. Not necessarily because of the distance (if you're a regular road cyclists this amount is your usual Saturday or Sunday ride) or the terrain (there are only a few sections with significant climbs), but big because of the...
129 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
I was on my bike with friends the day after Thanksgiving, beginning our climb to the summit of Mount Tam, when the Mill Valley Lumber Yard caught my eye on Miller Avenue. Fresh flowers, small boutiques in the old lumber yard offices and striking...
