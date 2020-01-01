Olympic Peninsula
Collected by Laura Green
List View
Map View
Save Place
Lake Quinault, Washington, USA
Parts of the Olympic Peninsula, the northwesternmost point of the U.S., receive over twelve FEET of a rain a year; this is rain forest country: towering evergreens draped in moss on dark mountainsides... But by June, the grey skies begin to lift,...
Save Place
1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Save Place
25 Eisenhower Ave, Port Townsend, WA 98368, USA
Chamber Music in a barn--no, really, it's not a joke! Classical musicians really do perform in this barn on the Olympic Peninsula, For almost thirty years now, summers in the countryside across Puget Sound from Seattle have been synonymous with...
Save Place
2358 W, US-101, Port Angeles, WA 98363, USA
Washington's Olympic Peninsula possesses the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer from alpine peaks to temperate rainforests and rugged coastline. Kayaking along the Strait of Juan de Fuca is a great way to explore the various coves along the...
Save Place
Neah Bay, WA, USA
Cape Flattery is the northwesternmost point of the contiguous United States. It is in Clallam County, Washington on the Olympic Peninsula, where the Strait of Juan de Fuca joins the Pacific Ocean. It is also part of the Makah Reservation, and is...
Save Place
דרך בראשית 1, מצפה רמון, Israel
Guests often describe their stay at The Beresheet as “otherworldly,” most likely because of the property’s unique setting atop a cliff that slopes into the 120-million-year-old Ramon Crater. The 111-room hotel spreads out over...
Save Place
Wiesern 48, 5754 Hinterglemm, Austria
Josef Kroll has reimagined his family’s 14th-century estate in the Hinterglemm valley and turned it into a modern, 24-suite hotel. Its outstanding restaurant serves updated versions of classic dishes using meat, vegetables, and fruit from...
Save Place
90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform...
Save Place
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Save Place
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19