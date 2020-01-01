Oh, the Places I'll Go!
Collected by Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert
Destinations on my radar...soon, oh so soon!
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
I took my good pal Roy Orbison to visit Mui Ne's sand dunes. At first, Roy was somewhat skeptical - sand dunes? On the ocean? no way - but it didn't take long for Roy to see the light. Mui Ne is frequently passed up as visitors shake and move from...
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 163-8001, Japan
View of Tokyo at dusk as seen from the 54th floor observation deck of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Nishi-shinjuku. Admission to the observatory is free and well worth it for a fantastic, sweeping view of the Tokyo skyline.
Burma’s most important Buddhist temple is layered with tons of gold and adorned with thousands of precious gems. Relics enshrined within the stupa include eight strands of hair that belonged to Siddhartha Gautama. Dress conservatively and be ready...
80 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10023, USA
New York City is a city that begs to be enjoyed from up above with the flickering lights of skyscrapers and historical icons. The city itself at ground level is a beguiling vixen, but it's the aerial views that fully enchant and satisfy your...
3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
I have a soft spot for Mandarin Oriental properties. Staying true to its Asian aesthetic and oriental sensibilities, Mandarin Oriental always manages to enchant, intrigue, and satisfy my senses. For my birthday week, I chose to stay at the...
2125 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Luxury boutique hotels really have the power to charm and enchant, as they’re intended to provide a more intimate and personalized experience than luxury chains. But the problem is that it’s usually a hit or miss. Some have literally gone above...
99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle After a long weekend of house hunting in Seattle, a little pampering was absolutely welcome. I headed downtown to the Four Seasons Hotel and prepared myself for an 80-minute river rock massage. I always...
2613 NE University Village St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
It's the end of summer, meaning it's time to remove the last traces of sun grime and prepare for the drier temperatures. One of the best ways to get ready for autumn is heading to the spa for a facial. After a bit of research, I stumbled upon...
