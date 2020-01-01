Oh (Royal) Baby—London With Kids
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
It's official—it's a boy! On July 22, 2013, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to an eight pound, six ounce bundle of joy. Though we're betting Mom and Dad can give him a pretty good tour of his future kingdom, here's where to explore London with your own little prince or princess.
Save Place
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Save Place
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Save Place
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
Save Place
Riverside Building, County Hall, South Bank, London SE1 7PB, UK
The giant ferris wheel on the south bank of the Thames is made up of 32 futuristic glass capsules - all of which are sealed, air-conditioned and big enough to house 25 guests. Riding the attraction is effectively being stuck in a bubble, albeit...
Save Place
Renzo Piano’s Shard has divided opinion with its 309 meters (1,000 feet) of spiky glass construction and jagged top. But there’s no denying its sensational views. Access them by booking a meal at contemporary-British restaurant Aqua on...
Save Place
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
Save Place
Tucked in an Art Deco building, Alfies Antique Market can easily have the potential to become the new Portobello Road Market. In this market you can find antique furniture, knickknacks house, lamps, Scandinavian glassware, clothes and hats from...
Save Place
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
This iconic landmark in London is popular for a reason...it's breathtaking! Did you know that Big Ben is the name of the bell inside the tower, not the clock? While you are there, check out the Houses of Parliament (if they are in session)....
Save Place
Chester Rd, London NW1 4NR, UK
Regent's Park in London lives up to its name and is quite royal, boasting rows of manicured flowers and plants. (There's also a theater, zoo, and walking paths.) I always make a beeline for the Rose Garden: a circular garden chock-full of roses of...
Save Place
13A The Piazza, West End, London WC2E 8HD, UK
... he's going to want another cookie to go with it. If you're at Ben's Cookies, you're in luck. Founded about 30 years ago by an Englishman in Oxfordshire (say that 10 times fast), Ben's Cookies has a handful of locations around the United...
Save Place
The Mall, London, UK
If you feel like taking a walk in London, head to the Mall. Built about a century ago as a ceremonial route, the Mall is a wide road stretching east to west from Trafalgar Square and the Admiralty Arch over to Buckingham Palace. The majority of...
Save Place
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
Save Place
Strand, London WC2R 1LA, UK
Located less than a ten-minute walk from Covent Garden, Somerset House still manages to be off the beaten track. The site has tremendous historical significance, having served as a residence for Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth I), and...
Save Place
While skipping the museum and going straight to the shop isn't something you hear all too often, it's something a lot of people do in London, including Londoners themselves. Especially at the London Transport Museum. The museum is full of...
Save Place
Arch 1-11, Apollo Business Park, St James's Road, Bermondsey, London SE16 4ET, UK
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Covent Garden, Neal’s Yard is just about the quirkiest place in the neighborhood. Inaugurated int he 1600s by the architect Thomas Neale, who later went on and became a miner in Virginia and Maryland. He...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 2 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
- 3 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
- 4 Tips + News CDC Issues New Advice for International Travelers: Get 2 COVID Tests
- 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.