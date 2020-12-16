"Oh Darling, Let's Be Adventurers"
Collected by Jenny Burbank
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
Negril, Jamaica
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Baluarte de Santo Domingo., Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
For a great place to start the evening in Cartagena, head to Café del Mar, located directly on the wall in the Old City. It's a favorite for lounging and watching the sunset.
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Some couples like to pose for a picture when visiting Sugarloaf Mountain. Others would prefer to don a helmet, grab some rope, and rappel down its rocky faces. Couples seeking a thrill will find plenty of opportunities for an action-packed date in...
Southern Asia
For a one-night trek, climb to the Thousand Fairies Camp, 12,467 feet above the town of Paro. The next morning, descend to Tiger’s Nest, a 17th-century monastery built into the side of a cliff. The guru Rinpoche, who brought Buddhism to Bhutan,...
Española Island, Ecuador
Baby sea lions are some of the cutest and most curious animals on earth, though their parents (and the National Park naturalists) certainly won't appreciate you trying to play with them. And no, you can't take one home. Trust me. But you can get...
San Cristobal, Ecuador
The best way to see The Galapagos Islands is on a 7-day cruise that will take you around the islands. While larger cruise ships are more stable, a 20 passenger yacht (such as Ecoventura's 3 boats) offer more intimacy & a good naturalist/ traveler...
