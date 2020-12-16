Oh canada!
Andi Fisher
I have visited very little of Canada - some Vancouver and a tad of Toronto - and every instance has been great. It is a huge country with a wide variety of peoples and places and lots more to explore.
Canada, Improvement District No. 9, AB T1L 1K2, Canada
Alberta, Canada is an all-seasons destination thanks to an abundance of rugged beauty. In the winter months though skiing seems to take center stage, which is a shame since there are so many other great adventure activities in the region. One of...
Lake Agnes, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Not actually on Lake Louise, but atop a nearby mountain, is a small wooden tea house overlooking another, much smaller lake. With a week still to go before it opened for the summer months, the views outside were still impressive.
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Montreal, QC, Canada
The vibrant-but-not-always-easy rapport between French and English is a huge part of what makes Montréal my favorite city in North America. The phrase 'two solitudes,' made famous by Canadian author Hugh MacLellan, inevitably came to mind when I...
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
49 Rue d'Auteuil, Québec, QC G1R 4C2, Canada
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
453 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V8, Canada
The strong aroma of sugary goodness hits your nostrils the moment you set foot inside this cupcake heaven. The shop is a calm oasis in the hustle of Old Montreal—a pink oasis, that is. Finding it is easy. What's not easy is resisting the sight...
3303 Boucherie Rd, Kelowna, BC V1Z 2H3, Canada
Alas! This year's Sugar Plum Fair, at the local Quail's Gate Winery, was devoid of the pirouetting snowflakes I had hoped for. Fortunately, there were ballerinas, wine, cheese and dessert. And even though I didn't get my way this year, the view...
940 Lower Debeck Rd, Naramata, BC V0H 1N1, Canada
Therapy Vineyards overlooks green vineyards of rolling hills that drop off with a thrust of caramel clay that disappears into the blue Okanagan Lake. The view itself could be therapy for any soul in need of inspiration and calm. But wine always...
1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, Canada
You may not know but British Columbia has a wine region that is a worthy rival of Napa and Tuscany. Mission Hill Winery is one of the stellar estates that not only has some of the best wine in Canada but also serves the best food with matching...
4150 Rue Wellington, Verdun, QC H4G 1V7, Canada
Located on the hidden side street of Rue Beaudoin in the bourgeoning neighborhood of St. Henri, the only way you would know about this place is via a Montreal insider. This place really is quite clandestine! I highly recommend getting a car to get...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
