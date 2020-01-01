Off The Grid Vacations
Collected by russell padgett jr
Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, Belize
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola had traveled the world, but when he visited Belize in the 1980s, in search of a “jungle paradise” like the one where he had filmed Apocalypse Now, he was taken by the untamed land and bought Blancaneaux, the...
Lebuh Muntri, George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
The island of Penang is an interesting place. It has been a boiling pot of culture and religion for centuries due to its geographical location. This island has been a major port for a long time and it has seen an its cultural identity shift after...
807-2 Boseong-ri, Boseong-eup, Boseong, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
South Korea. To the world it is bright neon lights, fuel-efficient cars, genetic research and kimchi. The Land of the Morning Calm is deservedly lauded as a spreading ground for future tech and well known as the K-pop powerhouse, though Seoul is...
Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico
Casa Ninamu is a cobalt-blue, open-air jungle villa, complete with infinity pool and rooftop sleeping lounge, that sits on a virtually private beach cove. The owners will happily hook you up with the best guides and plan private dinners. From...
Calle St. Manuel Rodriguez Sanchez No. 14, Deportiva, 63732 Sayulita, Nay., Mexico
With many trails unmarked, it’s wise to explore the jungle and remote shoreline by guided horseback. One of the bilingual cowboys at Mi Chaparrita will help you find the best beaches and ocean vistas. Make the climb up Monkey Mountain for...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Contadora Island, Saboga, Panama
Snorkel, fish, relax and recover while you're in Panama on Contador Island, in the Pearl Islands Archipelago. These beautiful boats are ready for hire (in hugely affordable fashion) once you've left Panama City and landed on this enchanting...
8600 River Rd, Forestville, CA 95436, USA
My mother is such a good sport when she visits. She knows I have to be constantly moving outside to feel alive and on this visit, I thought a fun way to be active in the wine country region of the Russian River, would be to take her out on a 10...
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Dibulla, La Guajira, Colombia
You’d be forgiven for passing straight through “downtown” Palomino without giving it a second look, but slow down to discover a real-life paradise between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and amazing, almost deserted,...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
