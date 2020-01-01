Off the Beaten Path - New York
Collected by Kiara Downey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The Music Lady
Save Place
2 E 120th St, New York, NY 10035, USA
"I like to boogie while I work! Can you boogie with me?" This is how Classie Parker begins her joyful canning classes in the lush community garden she helped create in Harlem, New York. She's a master gardner and enthusiastic teacher who shares...
Save Place
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
Save Place
Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044, USA
For panoramic views of the entire city—for the price of a subway ride—take the Roosevelt Island Tram. As the suspended car runs parallel to the bridge, spanning the gap between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, you'll have unparalleled vistas of the...
Save Place
Riverside, Dr To Broadway, New York, NY 10040, USA
Fort Tryon Park is a jewel. Much more off the beaten path for tourists and even locals, the 67-acre park is located in far northern Manhattan on towering cliffs with panoramic views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and the New...
Save Place
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
Save Place
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
This restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s. The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is...
Save Place
1 Museum Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Traversing Maya Lin's grassy dunes that roll through Storm King Art Center's vast, open-air museum is somewhat mystifying. What seems natural underfoot is actually a series of symmetrically-orchestrated, human creations. This installation and...
Save Place
New York's best kept secret is all about free jazz, great vibes, and one very generous woman. Housed in a simple apartment in an historic part of upper Manhattan, Miss Margorie Elliot's Sunday afternoon music session has been bringing strangers...
Save Place
686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
Save Place
108 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
In the center of New York's coolest and most colorful neighborhood, 7B is a genuine East Village mecca. Surrounded by kitschy decor and unapologetic punk music, the bartenders sport a myriad of tattoos while serving cheap beers to weathered...
Save Place
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever