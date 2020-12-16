Of all the gin joints...
Gin is trendy these day (although don't say that to a Southerner!) and there are really great gin joints all over the world where you can whet your whistle....
4 Golden Square, West End, London W1F 9HT, UK
An artsy bar in Soho’s Golden Square, Graphic serves punch in paint cans and swaps artistic themes through its menu and décor every six months. (At this writing, the focus is on 3-D art, complete with 3-D glasses to enhance the...
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 7QY, UK
This bar at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood celebrates London’s gin-soaked history with 35 varieties of British-made gin. The Poor Man’s Punch, served in a teapot, pays tribute to posh Mayfair’s scrappier past;...
186 Portobello Rd, London W11 1LA, UK
Set along Portobello Road, the Distillery takes its inspiration from the history of gin; the on–site Resting Room bar serves rare international spirits. Don’t miss the Ginstitute, a beloved neighborhood museum that was relocated...
1725 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Alembic’s pink quail eggs are pickled overnight in coriander, allspice, and clove. They’re tangy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and beg for a Sazerac or bitter beer.
1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm's Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir...
1015 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
If you enjoy drinking cocktails, you'll like the Teardrop Lounge. If you enjoy seeing them made, you'll like it even more. It was pure fluke that when we arrived, the only seats remaining were the two barstools next to the wait-station, and we...
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Award winning Hawksworth Restaurant located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia brings Vancouver fine dining to world class levels. Chef David Hawksworth shares his culinary vision taking his training from his stints at Michelin starred restaurants in...
927 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
Nevermind, named for rock group Nirvana's second album, is a small, locally owned eatery and bar in Cape Coral. The bar uses quality, fresh ingredients in preparing the many Italian-, Asian-, and American-style dishes, as well as in all of the...
Groentenmarkt 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Jenever is a juniper flavored liquor from which gin evolved. Today it’s only made in the Netherlands and Belgium and is a strong and popular drink. While the straight stuff may be a bit harsh, jenever bars also feature a wide range of flavored...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Beef connoisseurs swear that the steaks at Hank’s are the best in town—including every famous steakhouse on the Strip. But it’s the gorgeous front bar with an excellent pianist singing covers that draws the most animated crowd. There’s a reason...
