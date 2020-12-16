Odessa Top Picks
Collected by Kristan Schiller , AFAR Contributor
Nizhyns'ka St, 66, Odesa, Odes'ka oblast, Ukraine, 65000
The Museum of the History of Odesa Jews, opened in 2002 by the city's active Jewish community, uses photographs, newspapers, books and religious garments to document the history and culture of Odesa’s Jews, once the world’s third-largest Jewish...
67661, Nerubais'ke, Odes'ka oblast, Ukraine, 67661
This layered maze made up of some 2,400 kilometers of tunnels is the result of limestone mining during the construction of Odesa. The labyrinth has served as a hiding place first for smugglers, then for revolutionaries and, during World War II,...
Pushkins'ka St, 15, Odesa, Odes'ka oblast, Ukraine, 65000
Located in the former apartment of celebrated Russian writer Aleksandr Pushkin, this museum pays tribute to his 13-month stay in Odesa, where he fled after being exiled from Moscow in 1823. The museum has a selection of paintings as well as...
Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
Designed by Swiss-Italian architect Francesco Boffo as a grand entryway to the city, this legendary staircase once led directly to the sea. The stairs were the site of a 1905 battle between mutinous sailors and forces loyal to Czar Nicholas II;...
Uspenskaya 24, Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
Built in 1895, this elaborate synagogue was seized by the Communists in 1930 and severely damaged during World War II. In 1991 it was returned to the local Jewish community. Members of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement renovated the structure in 1996,...
