October 2014
Collected by Kathleen Rutkowski
List View
Map View
Save Place
St Paul de Vence, France
This is such a quaint little village, I loved exploring it yesterday. Saint Paul de Vence up on the hill.
Save Place
Place du Général de Gaulle, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
The Riviera was a refuge for many artists during the war, and when the owners of La Colombe d’Or in St-Paul-de-Vence exchanged meals for works of art, they eventually found themselves with a world-class collection. Today, pieces by Fernand...
Save Place
Nice, France
On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere. We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice....
Save Place
Nice, France
While troubled artists like Van Gogh, Cezanne and Gauguin were drawn to the sombre color palettes deep in the rural Vaucluse region of Provence, more chipper painters like Matisse and Chagall made their home in sunny Nice. Local tour operators...
Save Place
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Save Place
10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Art The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum