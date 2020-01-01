Where are you going?
October 2014

Collected by Kathleen Rutkowski
Saint-Paul-de-Vence

St Paul de Vence, France
This is such a quaint little village, I loved exploring it yesterday. Saint Paul de Vence up on the hill.
La Colombe d’Or

Place du Général de Gaulle, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
The Riviera was a refuge for many artists during the war, and when the owners of La Colombe d’Or in St-Paul-de-Vence exchanged meals for works of art, they eventually found themselves with a world-class collection. Today, pieces by Fernand...
Fenocchio

Nice, France
On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere. We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice....
Museums Near Nice

Nice, France
While troubled artists like Van Gogh, Cezanne and Gauguin were drawn to the sombre color palettes deep in the rural Vaucluse region of Provence, more chipper painters like Matisse and Chagall made their home in sunny Nice. Local tour operators...
Nice in Photos

Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Èze

10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
