Oct 2014
Collected by Becky Jenkins
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg’s splendor took shape under the prince-archbishops who ruled here during the Holy Roman Empire. Their former center of power is now a collection of the city’s most important structures called the DomQuartier, with museums and...
Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great...
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Vienna, Austria
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
The prince archbishops held court at Salzburg's Residenz for several hundred years up until the 19th century, hosting a who's who of nobility. Emperor Franz Josef I met with the French Emperor Napoleon III here in 1867, and a six-year-old Mozart...
Getreidegasse 27, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs....
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Hellbrunn is the ideal destination for a family outing, or anyone really who likes to have fun, as this peculiar palace was built for that sole purpose. The grand structure glows golden in the afternoon sun, but it is the garden that attracts the...
Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
