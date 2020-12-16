Oceana - First Visit
Collected by Mark Epperson
Places I'd like to see and experience on my first voyage to Australia and New Zealand
Save Place
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
Save Place
45 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Cumulus, Inc. in Melbourne was, without hesitation, the best dining experience I had while on the continent of Australia. Is it fair to build up a meal so boldly for a restaurant that changes its menu frequently, if not daily? Perhaps not....
Save Place
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
Save Place
11 Nicholson St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
Besides being home to the largest IMAX theater in the world, which plays documentaries in both 2D and 3D, the Natural History Museum's fauna displays are unique because of Australia's location on the globe; extremely large snakes, reptiles, and...
Save Place
Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
No matter the time of day Federation Square buzzes with people enjoying the space, constantly voted one of the ugliest buildings ever. During any typical week you can find festivals, sporting events broadcast on the big screens, people wandering...
Save Place
Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
"I'll meet you under the clocks." It's a phrase you'll hear thrown around Melbourne by locals all the time, but what does it mean? Flinders Street Station is not only a Australian icon but it's Melbourne's heart. Being the Metropolitan train hub,...
Save Place
55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce. They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork...
Save Place
Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
Save Place
Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia
I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I...
Save Place
98 Parker St, Dunkeld VIC 3294, Australia
Nestled into the base of Mount Sturgeon, at the southern entrance of Grampians National Park roughly three and a half hours from Melbourne, the Royal Mail Hotel combines a bush experience with world-class food and wine. The property is a...
Save Place
Queenstown, New Zealand
If you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains...
Save Place
126 Broadway, Matamata 3400, New Zealand
Welcome to Middle Earth in the South Pacific, and an ideal stop for traveling fans of the author J.R.R. Tolkien and the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies. Near the rural town of Matamata—itself a destination for its LOTR-inspired...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25