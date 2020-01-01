Oaxaca food drink

Calle de Armenta y López 215, Zona Feb 10 2015, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico

Oaxaca's Macedonio Alcalá theater was built between 1903 and 1909. It is striking from the outside, but the interior is even more impressive, with a marble staircase and paintings on the domed ceiling and walls. The cafe on the theater premises is...