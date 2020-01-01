Oaxaca
Collected by Aline Grimaldo
Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
The natural fresh-water springs at Hierve el Agua were incredible (and cold!). The water is very high in calcium carbonate, and the minerals have formed these natural pools and crazy waterfall-like rock formations. The dusty road was somewhat...
Carretera a Tlacolula 190 Km 17, San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya, Oax., Mexico
This small archaeological site is situated on a hillside about 12 miles east of Oaxaca city. The name "Dainzú" means "hill of the organ cactus" in Zapotec, although that most certainly was not the original name. The site was occupied in very early...
2 de Abril, 8va Etapa IVO Fracc el Retiro, Santa María del Tule, Oax., Mexico
The Tule tree is estimated to be over 2,000 years old. It's not the oldest or the tallest, but at about 30 feet in diameter, it is the widest tree in the world, and it's quite impressive. The species is Taxodium mucronatum, but it's commonly known...
Portal del Palacio, OAX_RE_BENITO JUAREZ, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Mexican Independence is celebrated on the night of September 15 and throughout the day on September 16. On the night of the 15th there are celebrations called "El Grito" (the shout or cry of independence) that take place in the plazas and main...
Km. 3, Carr. Internacional, Cerro del Fortín, Faldas del Fortin, 68030 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Enjoy some of the best views of Oaxaca city while you dine on local specialties such as tlayudas and parrilladas. Come for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just for drinks. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and the view is great any time of day. El...
De Hidalgo 16, 68247 San Agustín Etla, Oax., Mexico
If you're looking for a break from Oaxaca's cultural delights and would like some downtime, maybe to enjoy some swimming during your stay, the best place is in San Agustin Etla. It's about a 20-minute drive from the Oaxaca city center, but it's...
Calle Macedonio Alcalá, Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Semana Santa (Holy Week) in Oaxaca is generally made up of rather somber events. In contrast with other holidays, this is the most serious, much more so than Day of the Dead, which is often celebrated in a lighthearted way. The gravity of the...
Calle Primera Pte. 103, Centro, 71980 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
It's easy to head to a beach town and get stuck at all the typico backpacker bars hawking a different 'night' every day of the week: ladies' night; free shots night; you name it, it's been done. Casa Babylon easily stands apart from that well-worn...
