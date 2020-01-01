Where are you going?
Oaxaca

Collected by C.Williams
Hotel Azucenas

Calle de Martiniano Aranda 203, CALZADA MADERO, Barrio del Peñasco, 68075 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The rooftop terrace of the Hotel Azucenas is the perfect place to begin or end a day in Oaxaca city. This homey 10-room hotel with cheerful decor is housed in a restored colonial home a few blocks from the main square. Breakfast is served on the...
El Secreto B&B

Reforma 522, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
This very modern kitchen in the center of Oaxaca City is the centerpiece of El Secreto, a bed and breakfast associated with Las Bugambilias. (Which is well-known in Oaxaca for its restaurant, La Olla, and the cooking school run by Pilar Cabrera.)...
La Mezcaloteca

Reforma No. 506, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Just down the street from where we stayed in Oaxaca there was a mezcal bar called Mezcaloteca. It was staffed by one woman, very studiously sharing her love of mezcal. She poured us a tasting of three different mezcals into the little gourd cups:...
Mezcaleria Cuish

Diaz Ordaz 712, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
You can find Cuish brand mezcal in a few establishments in Oaxaca city, but head to their own tasting bar located on the outskirts of the city center to learn what this brand stands for. They offer mezcal that is artisanally produced from several...
Centro de las Artes de San Agustín

Av Independencia s/n, Vista Hermosa, 68247 San Agustín Etla, Oax., Mexico
Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo spearheaded the project of converting an abandoned textile mill into an arts center, which was inaugurated in 2006. The Centro de las Artes San Agustin (CASA) hosts exhibits of a variety of media, as well as courses...
The Oaxacan Coffee

A Gurrión 108, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
In response to the popularity of a large chain of coffee shops in Mexico selling "Italian" coffee, this family of coffee producers set up a little shop near Santo Domingo church and called it The Oaxacan Coffee Company. Here they proudly serve...
Hotel Casa Catrina

Calle de Manuel García Vigil 703, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The building dates to the colonial period, but this boutique hotel has all the modern comforts. Six comfortable and spacious rooms, each named for the color of its decor (red, pink, blue, yellow, white and green), surround an airy central patio....
Santiago Matatlán

Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca, Mexico
This small village just east of Mitla has a large sign declaring it the world capital of mezcal. Here you'll be able to see the whole process of how mezcal is made from harvesting the agave plant to distillation. There's a wide variety of...
In Situ Mezcalería

José María Morelos (Av. Morelos) 511, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, OAX, Mexico
Mezcal lovers will delight in this mezcaleria that has over 100 different kinds to sample. Owner Ulisses Torrentera has written a few books and several articles about mezcal and he is on hand to discuss the complexities of his favorite drink. In...
Casa Oaxaca

Calle de Manuel García Vigil 407, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, has created an itinerary that focuses on the city's culture and cuisine. Among the stops are San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya, where the economy revolves around the production of...
Cafe-Bar De Todos Los Santos

Calle de Tinoco y Palacios 414, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
This little cafe-bar caught my eye because the sign outside says "Chocolateria - Mezcaleria". Chocolate and mezcal is a winning combination in my book, but their menu goes well beyond that. We tried a few types of tapas, a pasta dish and a salad....
Chocolate Mayordomo

As you approach Mina street, just south of the 20 de Noviembre market in Oaxaca, the smell of chocolate fills the air. There are several chocolate grinding shops along this street. One of the most popular is Chocolate Mayordomo, where you can...
