Oakland's "There" Is Here
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
Gertrude Stein notwithstanding, Oakland, California, has plenty of "there"--in its new restaurants, hip bars, music venues, farmers' markets, and walkable neighborhoods, including Rockridge, Temescal, Uptown, Grand Lake, Piedmont Avenue, Montclair, Laurel, Fruitvale, Lake Merritt, Old Oakland, Chinatown, and Jack London Square. Oaklandish Oaktown is San Francisco's poor stepsister no more.
2121 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
I remember when they started construction on this $175,000,000 cathedral on Lake Merritt by the also new Whole Foods. It looked like someone had taken their life size Erector Set and started flinging about Tinker Toys. There was no way to tell...
1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
From 1928, when it opened as the West Coast Oakland theater (planned original name: The Bagdad), until it slid toward "final" closure in 1970, the Fox Theater was one of downtown Oakland's two classic movie palaces (See the Paramount Theatre as...
5660 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
The 1991 Oakland-Berkeley hills firestorm destroyed nearly 4,000 single-family dwellings and apartment and condo units. Tucked under the train and freeway overpass on the west side of College Avenue, the Rockridge BART station Firestorm Tile Wall...
468 Perkins St, Oakland, CA 94610, USA
Looking a place to run while you're in Oakland? Lake Merritt offers a 3.4-mile circumference that takes you past downtown, through Lakeside Park, past the historic Grand Lake Theater, and along Lakeshore Avenue. If you need a challenge, jog up the...
1900 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Restaurateurs Dona Savitsky and Thomas Schnetz, known for their upscale Mexican Restaurante Doña Tomás in the Temescal neighborhood, expanded their mini empire with high-end California cuisine an cocktails at Flora. They took over the corner of...
Oakland, CA 94611, USA
No matter where you live in Oakland, or where you're staying when you visit, you can find a farmers' market nearby: on Fridays in Old Oakland, East Oakland, and at Kaiser Hospital; on Saturdays in Grand Lake (near Lake Merritt); and on Sundays in...
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Architect Timothy Pflueger completed the Paramount in 1931, and the theater became an instant landmark among Depression-era movie palaces. After decades of neglect, it was restored in 1973, and although it's taken more than 30 years for the rest...
Richards Rd, Oakland, CA 94613, USA
The recently renovated Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall, built in 1928, is the main performance space at Mills College in Oakland, and the Bay Area's prime venue for contemporary "new music." Over the past 90 years, the music department at...
Lakeside, Oakland, CA, USA
Is it ironic that this view of the downtown storefont Oaksterdam Museum included the Kaiser Permanente tower? Kaiser runs a vast medical plan; Oaksterdam is ground zero for the medical marijuana movement. The cannibas museum (which includes a...
Jack London Square, 48 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Johnny Heinold opened the joint in 1883, and it still stands in Jack London Square, between the upscale Haven Restaurant and the pan-Latin destination eatery Bocanova. During the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, the pilings supporting the saloon...
1900 Rashida Muhammad St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
In September 2011, Oakland unveiled "Remember Them: Champions for Humanity" in the Henry J. Kaiser Sculpture Park in Fox Square, around the corner from the Fox Theatre. It gook artist Mario Chiodo 10 years and 60,000 pounds of bronze to render the...
2300 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
In addition to fantastic and relatively cheap food, this is where you'll find the best backstory of any restaurant in Oakland. In 2011, James Syhabout, Oakland's only Michelin-starred chef (for his Commis, on Piedmont Avenue, which is Oakland's...
Oakland, CA, USA
Old Oakland--the historic district west of Broadway and north of the port--is defined by its Victorian architecture and panoply of new hangouts, like the District Oakland wine and whiskey bar, pictured, cheek by jowl with longstanding institutions...
Fairview Park, Oakland, CA, USA
Who would open a record store in the age of digital downloading? LP lovers Bill Zindel and Steve Viaduct, that's who. The door swung open in the fall of 2012, and the bins and wall displays were full of nothing but vinyl records, used and...
3800 Main St, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
The Alameda Antiques experience is such a cool way to spend the morning of your first Sunday of any month on the calendar year. It's the largest show in Northern California and it has over 800 dealer booths that are selling items at least 20 years...
5337 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
The creativity in Oakland's dining scene has ratcheted up dramatically in the past few years. One of the most novel innovations is Guest Chef, a cozy brick-and-mortar location in the Rockridge district where chefs come in for two-week stints and...
9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605, USA
The annual Oakland Zoo "Walk in the Wild" fundraiser provides a chance to stroll through the zoo, which has made tremendous strides in improving its habitats and animal care, while partaking in a wide variety of foods, wines, and beers from local...
4012 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Mama's has been a breakfast institution for decades, and this neighborhood joint—with old wooden booths ornamented with original (non-functioning) individual juke boxes, and vintage posters, embroidered apron, and customers' napkin art on...
5655 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
Oliveto, Oakland's best fine-dining Italian restaurant, is the corner anchor of an upscale shopping compound that includes artisan coffee, a bakery, fish and produce markets, butcher, pasta-cheese-charcuterie shop, wine merchant, and flower stand....
Old Oakland, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
The Oakland Tribune--a once-influential newspaper controlled for decades by the Knowland family and later purchased by editor/publisher Bob Maynard, becoming the first African-American-owned major metropolitan daily--no longer occupies its...
468 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Internationally renowned guitarist/composer Fred Frith, saxophonist Larry Ochs (of ROVA Saxophone Quartet), and drummer Donald Robinson warmed up for their planned Orchestrova "Electric Ascension" performance at the 2012 Guelph Jazz Festival with...
4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Every June, coinciding with the summer solstice, New Music Bay Area and Lifemark Group Arts present Garden of Memory, a walk-through concert featuring all sorts of experimental, improvised, avant-garde jazz, and modern classical "new" music....
5433 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
For his latest novel, "Telegraph Avenue," Oakland resident Michael Chabon created a store, Brokeland Records, inspired by the local shops he'd actually hung out in, scouring the LP bins: Berigan's, DBA Brown, Groove Yard. For a book-release party,...
Mountain Blvd & Pinewood Rd, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
There's a house in the lower hills of Oakland, CA, that always stages an extravagant Halloween tableaux, around such themes as "Hell's Kitchen, "Thriller" (the year Michael Jackson died), and "Creepy Carnival. This zombie janitor was on the scene...
Peralta Hacienda, Oakland, CA 94601, USA
A 15-minute drive up into the hills above Oakland's Fruitvale district, Redwood Regional Park is my go-to spot for a quick hit of real NorCal nature. An easy walk leads you along a creek beneath big, beautiful trees. The air is clean, the...
5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Watching the sun set over San Francisco Bay from this hilltop is an unforgettable (and truly local) experience. Maybe going to graves is a little creepy, but the Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland is more beautiful and historic than most places you...
475 25th St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
On the first Friday evening of every month, Art Murmur takes over the streets and galleries of downtown Oakland, from Old Oakland to Uptown. The epicenter is 25th Street, between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, where this bubble man, viewed from...
1007 Clay St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
I'm not typically a fan of food that takes too much work to eat. Lobster, for instance. Rarely worth all that cracking. But assembling the banh hoi at Le Cheval is fun. And the result is delicious. Soak the dry rice paper in hot water to soften it...
Local Cafe opened last year, offering a fresh brunch option on a sleepy stretch of Piedmont Avenue. Oakland-based Starter Bakery provides the pastries, which come served with fruity INNA jams. There is a nice, simple selection of egg dishes and...
Visit Oakland's Temescal Alley for one-of-a-kind shops...I especially like Crimson Horticulture and Esqueleto jewelry but there's lots to explore here. Wander around the corner to Telegraph Avenue for more shops and restaurants.
1000 Oak St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
With art, history, and the natural sciences all under one roof, the Oakland Museum has been working to address the many facets of life in California since it opened its doors more than 40 years ago. After undergoing a recent renovation and...
Lakeside, Oakland, CA, USA
10,000 Steps, a historic walking tour created in 2006, explores downtown Oakland’s historic parks. These parks—Jefferson Square, Lafayette Square, Madison Square, and Lincoln Square – each occupy only one city block. Walking this "Invisible City"...
4252 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Getting nostalgic for a good old fashioned twinkie? Twinkies vegan-style at Timeless Café and Bakery in Oakland are waiting for you! This relatively new café offers espresso drinks with your choice of almond or soy milk, teas, vegan chocolates and...
