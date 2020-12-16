Where are you going?
Oahu Beach Cuisines and Cocktails

Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
While there are plenty of restaurants, bars, and cafes in Honolulu, there is something enticing about a meal or happy hour on the beach - open air, sound of surf, salt water, sandy feet, and sunshine provide a beautiful backdrop for a relaxing evening.
Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Ave Office of Institutional Effectiveness, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For me, ceviche is a mandatory menu item: if I see it on the menu, that's what I'm having. I was a little hesitant about "Polynesian-style ceviche" at the Hula Grill, but ordered anyway. I shouldn't have worried: it turned out to be a magnificent...
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
RumFire

2255 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For an evening out that includes tropical concoctions, a brilliant sunset venue, a warm and passionate atmosphere, and a beachside locale in Waikiki, I enjoy spending an evening at RumFire at the Sheraton Hotel. The people watching is plentiful...
Shore Bird Restaurant & Beach Bar

2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Everything about the Blue Hawaii cocktail at the Shore Bird Restaurant says "tropical island paradise." The icy blue color of the blue curaçao is enough to cool any sunburnt skin down and providing for a relaxed mood to enjoy the sun's decent into...
Duke's Restaurant & Barefoot Bar

2335 Kalakaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The vibe in Waikiki is the most frenetic of all the spots in the islands, but there is an escape. The scene at the current iteration of the classic Hawaiian hangout, Duke's, is a step back even by Oahu standards. Best approached via the beach to...
Wahoo's Fish Taco

940 Auahi St #140, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
I first visited Wahoo's Fish Taco in Denver and have been going back ever since. It seems much more appropriate that Wahoo's, with its surfboarding theme, has a location in Hawaii. The location I frequented is in Ala Moana. Time permitting, I...
Na Hoku Inc

226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A trip to Hawaii is all about getting out on the water, even for just an afternoon or evening. There are plenty of touristy booze cruises operating from Waikiki, but the Na Hoku II is an outstanding value even before you figure in the...
Hau Tree Lanai

2863 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Tiki torches light up this lanai (patio) at the Hau Tree Lanai where dining is extraordinary and Island spirit is at its finest. Guests at the Hau Tree sit nestled in the New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel's property behind a large leafy hau tree that...
