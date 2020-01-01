Oahu
Collected by Valerie Garcia
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
This historic nature park has gardens, cultural sites, and a waterfall that empties into a pool visitors can swim in. Don’t miss botanical specialist David Orr’s monthly full moon walks, which showcase plants that bloom at night. — Hoku Haiku ...
57-091 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
We only have one resort on the North Shore: Turtle Bay. It’s set right on the beach and has a 36-hole golf course. Every Tuesday the resort’s bar hosts open mic night. —Hoku Haiku 57-091 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, (808) 293-6000. This appeared in...
Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Known for stand-up paddleboard tours, Coconut Adventures also offers sunset sails for small groups that go out of Haleiwa Harbor. —Hoku Haiku Haleiwa Harbor, (808) 372-1218. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s...
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
Pupukea Rd, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
The cultural site is home to Pu‘u o Mahuka, Oahu’s largest heiau, or ancient temple. The site has beautiful panoramic views, and you can look out to Waimea Bay, which is cool when the waves are big. —Hoku Haiku Off Pupukea Rd. This appeared in...
Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Sunbathing—throwing down a towel, propping up a beach umbrella, and idly sifting sand through your toes—remains one of the greatest pleasures of visiting Hawaii. Lanikai beach on Oahu ranks as one of the world’s best, inspiring devotion with its...
Honolulu, HI, USA
There's a certain kind of peace that one feels when basking in the Waikiki sun. You go there, banana daiquiri on one hand, and a trusty old camera on the other. You capture the moment and say to yourself, "ahh...this is paradise."
49-479 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
For an out of the way place to enjoy a lazy day, head to the Kualoa Regional Park. The open spaces allow for unbelievable views of the Koolau Mountains and the Chinaman's Hat (Mokolii) Island. It is also a great place to bring a picnic lunch, play...
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Ala Moana Beach Park is a long skinny thread of land on the beachfront between Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. The atmosphere is much calmer than Waikiki, though large events are often held at the Park—like the Floating Lantern Memorial and the...
Laniakea Beach, North Shore, HI 96712, USA
More commonly known as Turtle Beach, this Oahu North Shore cove often attracts honu, aka Chelonia mydas, the largest of the hard-shelled sea turtles. These big, friendly giants can reach 400 pounds as adults and are herbivorous, feeding primarily...
2877 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Some of the best snorkeling we did on Oahu didn't cost a cent—including Sans Souci Beach, a walkable distance from the Waikiki hotels and close to the aquarium. But why pay to get into the aquarium when you can wade right into the water and see...
