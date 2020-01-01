Where are you going?
Oahu

Collected by Christopher Lim
Royal Hawaiian Center

2201 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A stroll down Kalakaua Avenue is always great for people watching, shopping, and dining. In September 2013, the Royal Hawaiian Center reopened the Helumoa Hale and Royal Grover on Kalakaua. This beautiful grove provides authentic Hawaiian hula,...
Maunawili

Maunawili, HI 96734, USA
Eons of running water are responsible for Hawaii’s escarpments and canyons. After a rainfall, innocuous streams, pools, and waterfalls can swell to impressive sizes. For an easy hike, walk along the Maunawili Falls trail on Oahu to glimpse the...
Mount Olomana Hiking Trail

Visible from anywhere in Kailua-Kaneohe are the three peaks of Mount Olomana. The majestic peaks are named after a mythical Hawaiian warrior and offers more than spectacular views from all angles. To reach your destination from Honolulu you take...
Hau Tree Lanai

2863 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Tiki torches light up this lanai (patio) at the Hau Tree Lanai where dining is extraordinary and Island spirit is at its finest. Guests at the Hau Tree sit nestled in the New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel's property behind a large leafy hau tree that...
Tropical Farms

49-227 Kamehameha Hwy # A, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
For one of the best tours in Hawaii, I send my friends and family to Tropical Farms. The talented, laid back, and comical tour guides provide an entertaining history of the Hawaiian Islands through the fruits that grow on the Islands - including...
RumFire

2255 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For an evening out that includes tropical concoctions, a brilliant sunset venue, a warm and passionate atmosphere, and a beachside locale in Waikiki, I enjoy spending an evening at RumFire at the Sheraton Hotel. The people watching is plentiful...
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Diamond Head State Monument

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
If there is one geological formation that represents the island of Oahu, and perhaps the entire state of Hawaii, it is Diamond Head. This crater, formed about 300,000 years ago, prominently sits right next to Waikiki and makes its way into many...
Leonard's Bakery

933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
The Portuguese sure know their desserts. If you’re a fan of the Belem tart, you’ll love what they’ve done for Hawaii. Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu makes malasadas, a light balled form of the doughnut. After an overnight flight from Sydney to ...
Aloha Tower Marketplace

1 Aloha Tower Dr, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
The Aloha Tower is an iconic and historic landmark in Hawaii. Built to show the Aloha spirit to Honolulu in 1926 and to house the Harbor Master’s traffic control center for Honolulu Harbor, the tower still stands to serve those initiatives....
Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp

56-777 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
If you're in Oahu's North Shore area, stop for lunch at Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp truck — it's the one with a mural of a gigantic, rearing shrimp. They're not rock-bottom cheap, but you get a lot for your money; $13 gets you a plate piled high with...
Makapuu Lighthouse Rd

Makapuu Lighthouse Rd, Hawaii Kai, HI, USA
For some reason (beyond jetlag), I wake up very early in Hawaii. Perhaps it's the promise of early morning view like this one, after a pretty simple hike.
Giovanni's Aloha Shrimp

56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
Haleiwa, HI

Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Known for stand-up paddleboard tours, Coconut Adventures also offers sunset sails for small groups that go out of Haleiwa Harbor. —Hoku Haiku Haleiwa Harbor, (808) 372-1218. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s...
Wahoo's Fish Taco

940 Auahi St #140, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
I first visited Wahoo's Fish Taco in Denver and have been going back ever since. It seems much more appropriate that Wahoo's, with its surfboarding theme, has a location in Hawaii. The location I frequented is in Ala Moana. Time permitting, I...
Sunset Beach

Pupukea, HI 96712, USA
Intuition would tell you that the sun always sets in the west, but on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the sun sets on the North Shore. In reality the area referred to as the "North Shore" is located more toward the western part of the island. The best...
More Details >

