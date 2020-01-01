Nz
Collected by Winsha Chen
20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Located in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available...
12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Only 35 minutes away from Auckland City by ferry, Mudbrick Restaurant is one of the gems of Waiheke Island. A short taxi ride from Matiatia Wharf and you're there - trying to decide whether you should be looking at the view or the menu. A...
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the cityhosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts include Baduzzi...
150 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
"Institution" doesn’t begin to describe this eatery, where patrons are followed by TV cameras, the staff giggle and scream with laughter, the passers-by pretend not to see who’s eating there and the wine just keeps on flowing. SPQR...
19 High Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Unity is what all bookstores should be: a good collection of global newspapers by the door, a room stacked to the gills with curated books and magazines, and an extremely well-read staff. Three people is a crowd here; 30 is a very civilized riot....
Te Ara Tahuhu Walking Street, Britomart, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The Britomart City Farmers' Market is literally the country coming to town. Located in Auckland's hippest, newest precinct on a 'walking street' between towering office blocks, every Saturday morning up pops the freshest seasonal produce, herbs...
Takapuna, Auckland, New Zealand
The biggest market on Auckland's North Shore is the Takapuna Markets, best known for its range of fresh flowers, artisan produce, handicrafts and antiques. Less than a five minute walk from Takapuna's famous beach, the markets take over the whole...
69 St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell, Auckland 1052, New Zealand
Despite the French blowing up the Rainbow Warrior in Auckland's harbour, their food is still popular here. Francophiles and other foodies will love La Cigale French-style Farmers Market, held every Saturday and Sunday morning next to La Cigale...
1 Freyberg Pl, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
If you want a souvenir of Auckland that you can wear home, check out the City Designers Market located off High St in Auckland's CBD. Featuring locally designed and made clothing the CDM is open Fridays and Saturdays. It's run by a collective of...
Jellicoe St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The new kid on the Wynyard block has an old hand behind it and wow, it shows! The food at Baduzzi is beyond excellent and city magazines, commentators and the food elite can't stop talking about how good this Italian-inspired restaurant is....
