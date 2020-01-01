NYC w/TT
Collected by Laura Chapman
331 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014, USA
Corner Bistro is one of those places that is in all the tour books yet stubbornly manages to remain a local hangout. This place is the definition of no frills: The decor has remained virtually unchanged since it opened in 1961, and the namesake...
30 Water St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Despite its unappealing name, Dead Rabbit is one of the most popular bars in all of New York Cityand has also charmed the judges behind the World's 50 Best Bars list, which listed it second in 2015. Drinks are served in two discrete spaces: The...
649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Malatesta is one of the best Italian restaurants in New York: when it comes to the quality of the food and the value, it cannot be beat. It sits on the corner of Washington and Christopher Streets in the West Village, and during but winter months,...
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
This intimate, 110-seat restaurant has been hailed as one of the West Village’s true gems since it opened in 2008, both due to the chef’s fresh take on classic Italian cuisine and the inviting ambiance the cozy, dimly-lit eatery...
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
271 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
I have eaten a lot of pizza in my time, but Kesté is different. It's been been firing up serious, foodie-level delicious pizza on Bleecker Street since 2009. Owner Roberto Caporuscio was born and raised outside Naples, Italy, where he...
285 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
1970s and '80s rock t-shirts, cowboy boots, jean jackets, and flannels that will transport you back to the dawn of Nirvana and Pearl Jam are the specialties at this vintage shop in Williamsburg. Most of the goods on sale are color-coded making...
3, 76 Greene St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Art, home decor, clothing, and beauty items are the varied wares on sale in this apartment-like boutique, where the placement of each object in the setting helps shoppers imagine it in their own home. In the parlance of the owners, it's...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
5-25 46th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
The Queens counterpart to the neighboring borough’s Brooklyn Flea, LIC Flea & Food is a seasonal outdoor market where you can buy anything from vintage shawls or cufflinks made of Scrabble tiles to shucked oysters and sno-cones. When you’re done...
889 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
Since 1986, this kitchen supply store has been selling whimsical, New York-centric plates, bowls, barware, dish towels, and other entertaining doo-dads you'll suddenly feel you can't live without. Want a set of glasses frosted with an image of the...
