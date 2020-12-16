NYC Times Square for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
No matter how many times you visit New York City, there’s always something new to discover. Whether it’s a new show on Broadway, art exhibitions at the Met, or another jewel in the city’s culinary crown, you’ll find new favorites, every time.
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
Upon first entering the famed blue doors of Per Se, located inside the Time Warner Center overlooking Central Park, the dining room has the air of a wake, filled stiff collars and hushed tones. But no matter the attitude, the fact is that everyone...
Txikito is a Basque restaurant in Chelsea, a great spot after checking out the High Line. A bottle of Txakolina wine was poured in the authentic Basque fashion: from on high, to aerate the light wine and give it a little fizz. Our meal was...
I'm a self-proclaimed kid at heart, so naturally, I gravitate toward anything having to do with fairy tales. During my first year living in New York I discovered Alice's Tea Cup, a tea parlor with Alice in Wonderland theme decor. (It has three...
Hudson River Park, running along the south west side of Manhattan is one of the best places to view a sunset in New York City. Locals may abhor that in doing so, you're looking at New Jersey but I think it's a small price to pay for a beautiful...
One of our all-time favorite designers is Ted Muehling. He makes wonderful jewelry and sculptures and then curates pieces from other ceramic artists and jewelers in his shop. He has a very loyal clientele. He posts pictures online and will make...
Authentic, savory, seasonal Provencal bistro dishes. Warm and welcoming service from familiar faces. A cozy atmosphere in a jewel box of a dining room. These are the reasons why I have come back to Le Gigot again and again over the years. The...
