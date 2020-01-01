NYC November
Collected by Rania
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Don't let the neighborhood, exterior (or even the interior) of this Hell's Kitchen bar scare you away. Rudy's on 9th is the best kind of NYC dive bar. It's also one of the best places to fill your tummy on the cheap. Get yourself a pitcher of...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
228 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
If the whole-Prohibition-era cocktail trend is starting to tire you out, well, you've got to perk up: The Drink, an East Williamsburg watering hole, serves up not shaken or stirred cocktails, but instead, big ol' bowls of punch. Mind you, these...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
132 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
When you've had enough of the hectic hustle of tourists and traffic in Times Square, seek refuge at Haven, a rooftop lounge located on the top of the Sanctuary Hotel on 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The owners of this chic establishment...
145 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
There's just something about the rooftop bar at the Pod 39 Hotel. It's like something out of a movie. Ascend a glass-enclosed elevator, after you've been deemed worthy downstairs in swank Salvation Taco, emerge with your best dressed, most...
270 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
A philly girl at heart, I was super excited to know La Colombe expanded to NYC. Originated from the hip coffee shop on Rittenhouse Square, La Colombe was destined to create a buzz in surrounding cities. There are a few locations in NYC now. If you...
228 Mott St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Among caffeine addicts, coffee is a hotly debated beverage. Gimme! Coffee is a no-nonsense artisanal coffee outlet that brews the freshest beans and only serves coffee the way it's meant to be enjoyed. You won't need to sweeten it with sugar & on...
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
