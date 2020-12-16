NYC Nightlife
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
New York City is a playground dream for the after-dark connoisseur. In the City That Never Sleeps you'll find all sorts of temptations to keep the Sand Man at bay, from dancing in Brooklyn to post-show cocktails at a swank hotel bar. Here we have curated a list of some of the city's more unique watering holes and things to do.
225 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
This East Village bar’s menu ranks complex cocktails on a scale from refreshing to spirituous, and comforting to adventurous. It's upstairs from a liquor store on Avenue B, and the atmosphere is understated, keeping the focus on the expert...
140 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Jimmy’s Corner is long and narrow, as if some great prophet looked at a hallway and said, I see a dimly lit saloon here, complete with an extended bar and walls plastered with photos of boxers. Opened in 1971 by erstwhile pugilist James Lee Glenn,...
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
157 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Like many Lower East Side haunts, SakaMai is a blink-and-you-might-miss-it locale. A chic candlelit saké lounge, the spot boasts an extensive beverage list, with shochu, Japanese whisky and beer, signature cocktails and of course, extensive saké...
56-58 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Insomnia in the city is not surprising, given New York's moniker as the City That Never Sleeps. Being constantly wired is par for the course, as if falling asleep, even for a second, will cause you to miss something, anything. When you get a...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
132 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
When you've had enough of the hectic hustle of tourists and traffic in Times Square, seek refuge at Haven, a rooftop lounge located on the top of the Sanctuary Hotel on 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The owners of this chic establishment...
2 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
The King Cole Bar is about as legendary as any bar in New York. Located in the St. Regis Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, it has been the place to go for a cocktail since it opened in 1932—Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, and Marilyn...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
9 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Don't be fooled by Apothéke's gritty exterior. This is not your typical cocktail bar. Once you pass through the entrance doors, things start getting interesting. For one thing, the bartenders are wearing apothecary outfits and the menu consists of...
683 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
The Way Station, on Washington Avenue, in Prospect Heights is every bit a Steampunk-lovers paradise. The bathroom is a portal, ala Doctor Who, and the guns hanging on the wall bring to mind an old western bar. Yet, The Way Station's real draw is...
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the...
627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Don't let the neighborhood, exterior (or even the interior) of this Hell's Kitchen bar scare you away. Rudy's on 9th is the best kind of NYC dive bar. It's also one of the best places to fill your tummy on the cheap. Get yourself a pitcher of...
302 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
This is the Check Yo Self cocktail at Extra Fancy in Brooklyn. Don't let the name of the bar fool you. They got it from the side of some condiment bottle. This drink, however, is wonderfully hand-crafted and a full of deep flavor. It’s a mix of...
Pedro's is a basement dive bar in Dumbo, offering up appropriately-fruity tropical drinks and cerveza along with a mix of truly Mexican and vaguely-Mexican dishes that are best enjoyed with a buzz but will delight in any condition. Prices are...
60 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
It's easy to imagine this sophisticated watering hole for Madison Avenue swells as a background for a scene from Mad Men. See if you can spot F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald on Ed Sorel's impressive "who's who" mural that wraps the room above...
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, USA
Located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carlyle Hotel, the Art Deco-style Bemelmans Bar is where the upper crust comes to party. Guests are surrounded by murals designed by the bar’s namesake, Ludwig Bemelmans (author of the famous Madeline...
145 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
There's just something about the rooftop bar at the Pod 39 Hotel. It's like something out of a movie. Ascend a glass-enclosed elevator, after you've been deemed worthy downstairs in swank Salvation Taco, emerge with your best dressed, most...
123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Opening in June, this long-awaited hotel in a landmark building in Lower Manhattan will house new projects from two of the country’s most famous restaurateurs. First, there’s Tom Colicchio’s Fowler & Wells—somewhat...
57 Stone St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Vintry is a small, cozy bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan. It provides a welcome counterpoint to the larger gathering spaces in the Wall Street area - it has the vibe of a discreet speak-easy. Vintry specializes in artisan producers of whisky...
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
653 11th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Located at the top of ink48, a Kimpton hotel in Hell's Kitchen, The Press Lounge offers views of New Jersey and downtown New York City. The best time to go is right as the sun is setting over the Hudson, as this is also before the bar becomes...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019, USA
Upon first entering the famed blue doors of Per Se, located inside the Time Warner Center overlooking Central Park, the dining room has the air of a wake, filled stiff collars and hushed tones. But no matter the attitude, the fact is that everyone...
