NYC
Collected by Paulette Warner
Going to Jamel's Wedding.
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
'They' say Rome has the best gelato in Italy. Since I haven't been to every town in Italy, I can't confirm that. Neither, though, can I deny it because when I tasted the gelato at Gelateria del Teatro while in Roma I definitely experienced...
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
New York, NY 10012, USA
Washington Square Park is only a fraction of the size of Central Park, but it is as almost as much of an icon of New York as its much larger counterpart uptown. It's likely because it sits in the heart of Greenwich Village, and has thus served as...
903 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Just next door to Olivino Wines, where you can indulge your French-wine-loving heart (because their selection is outstanding), you can also indulge your love of French pastries at Beny's. Small and vaguely hipster it has just enough room to sit...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
Financial District, New York, NY, USA
Governor's Island in the East River, just 1 km from Manhattan, is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Catch the free ferry from downtown near Battery Park and enjoy gorgeous views of the city, car-free bike roads, picnics and...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
123 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though...
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
