251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
1725 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
Organic grass fed steak. Right after a dozen empanadas. Great friends.
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
65 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
The melodious invitations of “irasshaimase” (“welcome”) from all the staff at Ippudo NY as I walked into the restaurant quickly transported me back to Japan although I must admit it seemed to me slightly dissonant, almost...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
18 Cornelia St #1, New York, NY 10014, USA
Authentic, savory, seasonal Provencal bistro dishes. Warm and welcoming service from familiar faces. A cozy atmosphere in a jewel box of a dining room. These are the reasons why I have come back to Le Gigot again and again over the years. The...
2, 54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Want to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City. After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading...
62 Charles St, New York, NY 10014, USA
In an age where chefs boast of their whimsical, hyper-seasonal menus, Sevilla is the odd restaurant out, an eatery that is seemingly frozen in time. The only thing that has changed about the menu in recent memory at this Spanish restaurant is the...
264 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Murray’s cheese shop, which has been open since 1940, is a Village institution and is now in every guide book and food tour. So when they opened their cheese-focused restaurant a few doors down in 2012, locals were excited. It quickly became...
29 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Opened by three artists in 1977, this restaurant has maintained its bohemian vibe despite the rapidly changing neighborhood. It’s one of those places that’s a good bet no matter the time of day, that's popular yet usually with a table available,...
137 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, USA
There was a lot of buzz when Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel opened up an outpost in the West Village this past spring, and the crowds have yet to thin out. You’ll find no gimmicky treats here though, simply classic pastries reimagined as their...
185 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012, USA
A newcomer to the neighborhood, this hip, 25-seat French restaurant is already attracting repeat customers for its solid food in a chic, intimate environment. The veal tartare with Parmesan and watercress can win over even those who shy away from...
