NYC
Collected by Andy Wellbaum
29 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Opened by three artists in 1977, this restaurant has maintained its bohemian vibe despite the rapidly changing neighborhood. It’s one of those places that’s a good bet no matter the time of day, that's popular yet usually with a table available,...
331 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014, USA
Corner Bistro is one of those places that is in all the tour books yet stubbornly manages to remain a local hangout. This place is the definition of no frills: The decor has remained virtually unchanged since it opened in 1961, and the namesake...
137 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, USA
There was a lot of buzz when Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel opened up an outpost in the West Village this past spring, and the crowds have yet to thin out. You’ll find no gimmicky treats here though, simply classic pastries reimagined as their...
68 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
This isn’t a restaurant that shows up in tour books or on the pages of glossy food magazines, but that’s exactly what has kept locals coming back since 1973. It has a cozy and welcoming dining room and a menu that is a pleasant mix of seasonal...
264 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Murray’s cheese shop, which has been open since 1940, is a Village institution and is now in every guide book and food tour. So when they opened their cheese-focused restaurant a few doors down in 2012, locals were excited. It quickly became...
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Delmonico's, which sits on a distinctive triangle-shaped corner near Wall Street, opened in 1837 as the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S. It was the first establishment to have a printed menu, separate tables, and tablecloths, and it was...
2 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
The King Cole Bar is about as legendary as any bar in New York. Located in the St. Regis Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, it has been the place to go for a cocktail since it opened in 1932—Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, and Marilyn...
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
712 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Henri Bendel is a small luxury department store located in what was originally three townhouses on Fifth Avenue. The building - which features Lalique windows, a grand circular staircase, high ceilings and marble floors - inspired Jacqueline...
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
299 Broadway, Suite 620, New York, NY 10007, USA
If you are looking for a fun, buzzing eating scene in the Wall Street area, this is it. Stone Street is a narrow, cobblestone street lined with restaurants and bars and filled with outdoor, communal tables. During lunch on nice days, an energetic...
2, 54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Want to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City. After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading...
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
