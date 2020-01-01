NYC
Collected by Katie Elder
List View
Map View
Save Place
Mulberry St, New York, NY, USA
One of the best things that New York has to offer is the abundance of street art in certain neighborhoods like SoHo, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. This SantaCon inspired piece by Philadelphia based artist NoseGo (Yis Goodwin) is an...
Save Place
New York, NY 10011, USA
Tom Otterness and his playful Life Underground series at the 14th Street A,C train station make it into The Art Underground art crawl. The station is filled with around 100 bronze sculptures that represent the "the impossibility of understanding...
Save Place
Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
Save Place
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Save Place
13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Opened in 1920, it was Chinatown's first, and it is now its oldest, Dim Sum Parlor: Nom Wah. Situated on the curve of Doyers Street, aptly titled "The Bloody Angle" for its history of gang violence relating to the curve that gang members hid...
Save Place
377 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, USA
If you need a sugar fix after hours in Central Park or the Museum of Natural History with the kids, try Sugar & Plumm, a sweets store and bistro on the Upper West Side. Outside, the store beckons with its sweet colors and whimsical decor. Inside,...
Save Place
1 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
New Leaf Restaurant & Bar is an upscale eatery located in NYC's Fort Tryon Park. Perched on one of the highest points in Manhattan, the 67-acre park features pristine views over the Hudson River. New Leaf is a wonderful dining option if you are...
Save Place
115 South St, New York, NY 10038, USA
A curated collection of over 450 artisinal wines and spirits. Rustic chic decor created by a former interior designer with his wife, a former Martha Stewart Living editor. A Hurricane Sandy survivor in the South Street Seaport neighborhood....
Save Place
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
Save Place
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Save Place
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19