NYC 40th B-day
Collected by Lindsay Snow
151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Le Bernardin's award-winning wine director Aldo Sohm and acclaimed Chef Eric Ripert opened a wine bar with a downtown feel in a Midtown location. Aldo Sohm offers a small lunch and dinner menu of light fare, but of course the main focus is wine....
355 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
PH-D is one of my favorite upscale clubs in New York. The rooftop lounge offers stunning views of Midtown Manhattan and its celebrity clientele makes it a place to see and be seen. The bar is chic and plays thumping pop music throughout the night....
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Hungry commuters now have New York burger favorite Shake Shack as an option in Grand Central Terminal. On weekdays the location serves Shake Shack’s popular egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches, previously available only at JFK airport, fro m...
57 Stone St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Vintry is a small, cozy bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan. It provides a welcome counterpoint to the larger gathering spaces in the Wall Street area - it has the vibe of a discreet speak-easy. Vintry specializes in artisan producers of whisky...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
New York, NY, USA
NYC is a very photogenic place but Golden Hour is the best time to capture the city in all her glory. Whether capturing the place or its people, walk Chelsea, the West Village, any of the neighborhoods on the west side of Manhattan and you'll find...
68 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
This isn’t a restaurant that shows up in tour books or on the pages of glossy food magazines, but that’s exactly what has kept locals coming back since 1973. It has a cozy and welcoming dining room and a menu that is a pleasant mix of seasonal...
29 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Opened by three artists in 1977, this restaurant has maintained its bohemian vibe despite the rapidly changing neighborhood. It’s one of those places that’s a good bet no matter the time of day, that's popular yet usually with a table available,...
137 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, USA
There was a lot of buzz when Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel opened up an outpost in the West Village this past spring, and the crowds have yet to thin out. You’ll find no gimmicky treats here though, simply classic pastries reimagined as their...
62 Charles St, New York, NY 10014, USA
In an age where chefs boast of their whimsical, hyper-seasonal menus, Sevilla is the odd restaurant out, an eatery that is seemingly frozen in time. The only thing that has changed about the menu in recent memory at this Spanish restaurant is the...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
2, 54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Want to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City. After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading...
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
New York, NY 10018, USA
A few green acres of valuable Midtown Manhattan real estate affords office workers and visitors with valuable peace and space, two things that are hard to find in the surrounding streets. Bryant Park shares the block between Fifth and Sixth...
Financial District, New York, NY, USA
Governor's Island in the East River, just 1 km from Manhattan, is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Catch the free ferry from downtown near Battery Park and enjoy gorgeous views of the city, car-free bike roads, picnics and...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are two main reasons to visit this small midtown park, which takes up the three city blocks between Madison and Fifth avenues from 23rd to 26th streets. The first is that its lawns, benches and temporary art installations all have views of...
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
New York, NY 10012, USA
Washington Square Park is only a fraction of the size of Central Park, but it is as almost as much of an icon of New York as its much larger counterpart uptown. It's likely because it sits in the heart of Greenwich Village, and has thus served as...
9 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Don't be fooled by Apothéke's gritty exterior. This is not your typical cocktail bar. Once you pass through the entrance doors, things start getting interesting. For one thing, the bartenders are wearing apothecary outfits and the menu consists of...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
65 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
I stumbled upon Winebar while looking for nearby watering holes one day while using 'Scoutmob' in the East Village and I couldn't have been more happy that I did when I saw one of my favorite Spanish whites available by-the-glass. Sitting outdoors...
157 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Like many Lower East Side haunts, SakaMai is a blink-and-you-might-miss-it locale. A chic candlelit saké lounge, the spot boasts an extensive beverage list, with shochu, Japanese whisky and beer, signature cocktails and of course, extensive saké...
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
