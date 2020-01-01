NYC
Collected by Angelique Huttonhill
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
99 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
The Cloisters, a museum devoted to medieval art and architecture, is a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of NYC. This tranquil treasure is definitely worth a half day (or more) trip on your next visit. A branch of the Metropolitan...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
377 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, USA
If you need a sugar fix after hours in Central Park or the Museum of Natural History with the kids, try Sugar & Plumm, a sweets store and bistro on the Upper West Side. Outside, the store beckons with its sweet colors and whimsical decor. Inside,...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are two main reasons to visit this small midtown park, which takes up the three city blocks between Madison and Fifth avenues from 23rd to 26th streets. The first is that its lawns, benches and temporary art installations all have views of...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
Riverside, Dr To Broadway, New York, NY 10040, USA
Fort Tryon Park is a jewel. Much more off the beaten path for tourists and even locals, the 67-acre park is located in far northern Manhattan on towering cliffs with panoramic views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and the New...
1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
If you are looking for a dressy spot for brunch with your parents while museum hopping uptown, consider The Wright at the Guggenheim Museum. Named after architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed the iconic swooping curves of the Guggenheim, The...
Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019, USA
Upon first entering the famed blue doors of Per Se, located inside the Time Warner Center overlooking Central Park, the dining room has the air of a wake, filled stiff collars and hushed tones. But no matter the attitude, the fact is that everyone...
2, 54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Want to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City. After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading...
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
9 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Don't be fooled by Apothéke's gritty exterior. This is not your typical cocktail bar. Once you pass through the entrance doors, things start getting interesting. For one thing, the bartenders are wearing apothecary outfits and the menu consists of...
