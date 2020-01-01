NYC
Collected by Kari Blinn
Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044, USA
For panoramic views of the entire city—for the price of a subway ride—take the Roosevelt Island Tram. As the suspended car runs parallel to the bridge, spanning the gap between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, you'll have unparalleled vistas of the...
123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Opening in June, this long-awaited hotel in a landmark building in Lower Manhattan will house new projects from two of the country’s most famous restaurateurs. First, there’s Tom Colicchio’s Fowler & Wells—somewhat...
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Dumbo, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Of the various abbreviations for different neighborhoods in New York, DUMBO wins the prize for cutest: It stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. It is a little off the beaten path, though you may find yourself here if you have...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Like an outdoor summer rock festival for food, as many as 100 local food vendors congregate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East River State Park in the Williamsburg neighborhood on Saturdays and on Sundays at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Nosh on...
2 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
After a scorcher of a day in the city, the Brooklyn Bridge Park is the place to go for a cool breeze and a great view. With lots of places to sit and watch the sunset behind the city skyline, it's a grab place to head to with good company and a...
Main St, Grove, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Visiting this cheese shop was like touring Costco during Christmas. Samples, my friends. Samples. I've never tried so many different cheeses in my entire life, and I'm certain I left this little shop lactose intolerant. And I would do it over in a...
Dingle Harbour, Ireland
Dingle is unquestionable, and unapologetically, tourist-terrific. Don't let that stop you from visiting the picturesque fishing village. The harbour is often packed with colorful sea vessels (if you can pull yourself out of bed before dawn you'll...
