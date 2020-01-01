NY OCTUBRE 2014
Collected by Susana Cas
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA
It's become tradition for me to go get a pastry at the Balthazaar bakery in SoHo and then sit on one of the benches outside the store to people watch. I find no greater joy than to sit still on a very busy street, in my own little world, while I...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
1 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
New Leaf Restaurant & Bar is an upscale eatery located in NYC's Fort Tryon Park. Perched on one of the highest points in Manhattan, the 67-acre park features pristine views over the Hudson River. New Leaf is a wonderful dining option if you are...
Located in the heart of the Flatiron shopping district is Paper Presentation, a sunny, colorful paper paradise. Browse aisle after aisle of paper, cards, card stock, envelopes, stationery, custom invitations, scrapbooking materials, presentation...
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
Between 15th and 16th streets on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, the Chelsea Market is a food court with New York attitude. Its restaurants and shops sell Australian meat pies, banh mi, and lobster rolls. These are no fast-food chains—this is a place to...
SoHo, New York, NY, USA
Once the haunt of artists, this cobblestoned downtown neighborhood (which runs roughly between Houston and Grand streets from Broadway to West Broadway) is now chockablock with high-end clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and housewares stores; as such,...
