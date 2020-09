Nuts for Normandy (France)

Normandy is one of my favorite regions of France. It is luscious green and beautiful. There is the ocean to provide wonderful seafood, but the grass feed the Normandy cows which provide amazing butter and cheeses. Not to be outdone are also the apples which go into everything from pies to alcohol. It is a bountiful region with very friendly people, especially to Americans as there is deep history with WWII.