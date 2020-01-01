Nuts for Noodles
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I am a sucker for a good noodle and try them out all over the world.
Save Place
3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
This little storefront in north beach is now home to both a Cajun popup and a ramen popup; a mini food court!
Save Place
Taean-ro 95beon-gil, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
This is a road trip and an excursion of chow all rolled into one. First, get yourself to South Korea. That's key. Second, get onto the subway, and head south on Line 1. Get off at Osan College Station. Exit the station, and crawl inside the tented...
Save Place
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
Save Place
3731 India St B, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Saffron Noodles and Sate is located on the edge of Little Italy and Mission Hills in San Diego. Owned by Su-Mei Yu, a woman from Thailand who wanted to recreate the types of foods that she grew up with sold by street vendors in Thailand. The food...
Save Place
New York, NY 10002, USA
When I think about Chinatown, I think about the noodle cart on Grand Street. I swear to God! Every time I hit up that cart I become the happiest person. This small order of noodles with peanut and soy sauce cost me an insignificant $1.50. Noodle...
Save Place
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
Save Place
272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea
Postcards from abroad just aren't as evocative if they don't have the foreign stamp and postmark...So, before our departure from Korea, my wife wanted to make sure to send a few from the airport post office. We went up to the fourth floor in the...
Save Place
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
Save Place
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
Save Place
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Save Place
Cheoksanyangjimal-gil, Nohak-dong, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
"Mak-guk-su' are hearty Korean buckwheat noodles--the rustic cousins of Japanese 'soba' across the sea...The port city of Sokcho is famous for its seafood, but just a few miles inland, in the village district of I-mok-ri, cold and spicy...
Save Place
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
Save Place
1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Drawing on the concept of a Hakata Ramen shop, where he worked in for a year in Taipei, Taiwan, chef-owner Erik Bruner-Yang has made Toki one of the coolest additions to the emerging H Street scene in northeast Washington, D.C. Edgy, hip, scruffy,...
Save Place
100 Allen St, New York, NY 10002, USA
The fried noodles with seafood and vegetables from Congee Village comprise this little bowl of heaven. I love stepping into a restaurant and realizing that most of the customers are people from the country where the restaurants cuisine comes from....
Save Place
4344 Convoy St Q, San Diego, CA 92111, USA
You can find sushi at Ichiro's, but this is not a sushi restaurant. They carry many traditional Japanese dishes. One of my favorites is the Tenzaru Soba (cold buckwheat noodles) pictured above. Really good after a hike on a hot day. For dessert,...
Save Place
27 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Pho bo (beef soup) is traditionally made in the south but this bowl we had in Ha Noi was great. Green onions, noodles, thin strips of meat, an egg, and some tasty crunchy thing... mmm
Save Place
218 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Every Ramen shop in NYC has something different to offer. If they all offered the same Ramen it wouldn’t be interesting at all. Rai Rai Ken excels in the broth department. They have a particular seafood based broth that is very flavorful, and not...
Save Place
As I live in Bangkok, it is a very bold statement when I say, these were the BEST noodles I have ever eaten in my life. The noodles and dumpling dough is actually made fresh in front of you and then cooked into various Cambodian dishes and they...
Save Place
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Tianhe Qu, TianHe GongYuan, Zhongshan W Ave, 东圃镇
While there's only one location marked here, you'll see dozens of these small noodle shops throughout Guangzhou, recognizable by wood-and-marble tables, a standard green-and-yellow sign (look for the characters 兰州 and 面), and picture menus posted...
Save Place
252 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
As Princeton’s main drag, Nassau Street features an eclectic mix of restaurants, from the higher-end spots frequented by visiting dignitaries, to reliable and affordable student favorites. Tiger Noodles falls into the latter category. Come here...
Save Place
1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
The menu at Vinh’s has plenty of stand-bys, like classic pho—thinly sliced beef in savory broth with tender rice noodles—and crisp green papaya salad. But those are joined by less-familiar options, like duck sour salad and durian shakes, made from...
Save Place
China, Guangdong, Shenzhen Shi, Nanshan Qu, HuaQiaoCheng, Wenchang St, 华侨城创意文化园北区A5栋134号 邮政编码: 518053
Penny Black Jazz Cafe is a well-known jazz bar in OCT. Keep walking past Donkey Bar and the retro bike rental. Cross a street and it is at the end of the block, on the left. I've never been there at night, but I hear that it has great live music...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever