November 2014 Cross-Country Adventure with the Parents
Collected by Pauline Eveillard
1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
Originally built as an arts and culture “palace” for the 1904 World’s Fair, the Saint Louis Art Museum is now home to approximately 34,000 objects spanning 5,000 years of history and culture. On display are works by Henri...
Gateway Arch Trail, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
The unofficial symbol of St. Louis, the Gateway Arch is the tallest man-made monument in the United States, rising 630 feet into the air. It sits at the center of Gateway Arch National Park, which was established in 1935 to commemorate Thomas...
600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA
There is no better reward after a 10 hour drive from Houston to Arkansas than discovering the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. We explore the permanent collection as well as a temporary collection. No regrets, happy to discover Arkansas....
10 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104, USA
Tulsa's Circle Cinema Theater is THE best place to catch a film in Tulsa. Films range from independent, art-house, documentary, and many more. On weekends their midnight movies are a hit, allowing younger viewers a potential first look at some of...
1 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103, USA
A public art piece by Native American artist - Bob Haozous, Artificial Cloud is a peculiar and somewhat eerie sculpture to look at. The artificial cloud is the artists representation of the death of the Earth, separation between racial and social...
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106, USA
If you happen to find yourself in the somewhat swanky neighborhood of Cleveland Heights, be sure to swing by Luna Bakery on Fairmount Boulevard for a quick brunch. Made to order, they have crepes (both sweet and savory), panini, and salads. The...
700 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
Downtown, head to BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups near Busch Stadium for good live blues music almost every night in a former boarding house, transient hotel and burlesque house. Open until 3:00 a.m.
801 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63101, USA
Reaching skyward, this monumentally-sized bronze Pinocchio graces downtown St. Louis. "Citygarden" takes up a couple of blocks and is dotted with sculptures of various styles in a garden setting—popular with office workers on their lunch breaks...
1104 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63101, USA
This noted brunch spot does excellent sweet and savory crepes as well as classic plates. Also, you have to try their Bloody Marys. They have outdoor sidewalk seating.
4605 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63108, USA
Café Osage, in the Central West End, serves breakfast and lunch seven days in a rehabbed warehouse within the Bowood Farms Nursery. Most vegetables and herbs are grown on-site. The building is home to both the café and a nice shop of...
4101 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108, USA
This is where to go for fried chicken, but there is much more. The selection of southern breads is fantastic. Try the corn bread made with honey. Or just order the breadbasket and sample the whole assortment. The drinks are worth a trip too. I...
