November 2014 Cambodia Vietnam
Collected by Mark Kee
List View
Map View
Save Place
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Boys playing volleyball in the Tonle Sap River, Kampung Phluk stilt village, Cambodia.
Save Place
#9B St 29, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
With more than 40 different plant species in its garden, Botanico GastroBar feels like an urban jungle. The new cafe serves excellent coffee along with homemade sugarcane rolls with anise and feta. At night, a stylish crowd comes for the globally...
Save Place
Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia
Spend more time in Cambodia. Making a three day tour to Preah Vihear from Siem Reap qualifies nicely. This World Heritage site has been contested between Thailand and Cambodia for a millennia. Fighting still breaks out making things edgy. We...
Save Place
Chocolate Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A meal at HAVEN if you stay in Siem Reap, Cambodia is an absolute must. Located next to Angkor High School, the food is great, the staff incredibly polite and helpful, and the whole dining experience really enjoyable. Apart from indulging in a...
Save Place
Angkor Thom, Cambodia
Carved bas relief on the walls of the Elephant Terrace near Angkor Thom, Cambodia.
Save Place
Tonle Bati, Cambodia
Stone carving of aspara overgrown by tree near the north gate of Ta Prohm temple, Angkor Wat, Cambodia. The north gate is apparently rarely visited by tourists--my awesome guide Bunchai (provided courtesy of AboutAsia Travel, the best bespoke tour...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19