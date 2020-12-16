Nova Scotia Road Trip
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
A seafaring province of Canada - and a prefect place to take a road trip!
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
Peggys Cove, NS, Canada
If lighthouses or great drives are your thing - then don't miss this famous Nova Scotia driving route along the south shore. It will wind you along the seacoast through fishing villages and harsh landscapes. And yes - you'll see a few lighthouses...
23475 Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
Make sure you stop at this picturesque hotel and restaurant along the Cabot Trail. We were blown away by the row of colorful chairs up on the cliff - the perfect spot for a break to soak in the beauty of Cape Breton. The property is a hotel and...
383 Keltic in Rd, Ingonish Beach, NS B0C 1L0, Canada
Don't miss out on the carrot and ginger scallops - they were a welcome site after the more rugged surroundings of the Cabot Trail. The Purple Thistle restaurant is a part of the Keltic Lodge resort that can be found on a picture perfect peninsula...
195 Main St, Wolfville, NS B4P 1C3, Canada
I love it when people understand the importance of good service. From the moment I walked in the Blomidon Inn - I could tell it was a special place. A family run business (brothers are the manager and the head chef), the Inn was a source of great...
Main St, Guysborough, NS B0H 1N0, Canada
We walked into Full Steam Coffee roasting building – it was a mix of fabulous smells that hit you like a smack in the face. Christian met us and excitedly walked us through the whole bean, fair trade, organic roasting process. For my mom, this was...
Guysborough, NS, Canada
As the old truck lumbered down the highway we talked about the type of photography I normally like to do and he was able to narrow down some key stops for our morning where I’d be able to get some great shots that fit my style. It really is rare...
1157 W Halls Harbour Rd, Centreville, NS B0P 1J0, Canada
It's not easy to get to - but it's worth it when you get super fresh lobster! When we arrived at Hall’s Harbor in Nova Scotia not only were we in for a beautiful view eating outside with harbor views of the Bay of Fundy, but we were also ready to...
68 Bluenose Dr, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
The moment I walked in from the rainy deck of the Cape Sable, a 1962 steel-hulled side trawler, and saw him on the bridge - I knew I wanted to learn more about Captain Gerard. I listened in awe as retired fishing captain Gerard Hanlon told me...
NS-331, LaHave, NS B0R 1G0, Canada
From Halifax follow the Lighthouse Route to the LaHave Ferry. After ferrying across the LaHave river you be deposited right next to the LaHave Bakery. Pull right in and enjoy this slice of small town life. The general store feel will immediately...
1300 Italy Cross Rd, Crousetown, NS B4V 6R2, Canada
Take a break along the Lighthouse Route and take a seat on the porch of the Petite Riviere Vineyard. You can peer out across the rolling green hills and enjoy a glass of Tidal Bay - Nova Scotia's popular white wine. You'll taste a hint of pear...
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
Bishops Landing, 1477 Lower Water Street, Halifax, NS B3J 3Z4, Canada
If you are looking for a good wine in Halifax, then skip the government liquor stores and head to Bishop's Cellar along the waterfront. Bishop's Cellar has over 800 varieties of wine on its shelves and prides itself in selling wines from smaller,...
1097 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
Each summer the Atlantic Film Festival brings Halifax the AlFresco FilmFesto on the waterfront boardwalk. The AlFresco FilmFesto takes place on Friday nights from July to August and features outdoor movies, often with a theme, like Billy Murray...
1149 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
Located next to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, the Garrison Brewing Company opened its doors in 2007 and has been tickling Halifax's tastebuds with its fine brews ever since. At the brewery you can learn how the beer is made, try some taste...
1740 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B6, Canada
The Five Fishermen Restaurant and Grill has been voted the best Seafood Restaurant in Halifax for many, many years. While their oyster & wine bar is very popular, their formal dining room offers a surf-and-turf option, where you pick any kind of...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
Sure Halifax has a bunch of Tim Horton's, Starbucks, and some other, local coffee places, but there is one that rises above the rest, and that is Two If By Sea. The original store is located in Dartmouth, but in the past couple years they have...
323 St George St, Annapolis Royal, NS B0S 1A0, Canada
Fishing boats resting on the ocean bottom is not an uncommon sight around the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia. The Bay of Fundy tides are a unique and destination worthy phenomenon – it’s claim to fame is having the highest tidal range in the world....
90 Church St, Guysborough, NS B0H 1N0, Canada
Head to the docks when the fishing boats come in with the rest of the locals and pick our your dinner for the night. We picked up lobster and the chef at DesBarres Manor Inn cooked them up for us! The loveable town of Guysborough where they brew...
