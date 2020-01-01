Where are you going?
NOV 5-12, 2016

Collected by ALI
Whale Shark Tours

From May to September, one of the most exciting activities throughout the area, is swimming with whale sharks. Measuring up to 40 ft. and weighing up to 15 tons, they are drawn to these waters to feed on plankton, providing an opportunity for...
Viceroy Riviera Maya

Playa Xcalacoco Frac 7, Riviera Maya, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The Viceroy Riviera Maya is a 41- villa resort set on the sugary-white-sand beach along the Riviera Maya. Surrounded by a lush jungle ambiance dotted with dense with ferns, palms and guava trees, it offers a luxurious retreat for guests 16 and...
Cancún Underwater Museum

Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Cirque du soleil JOYA

Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Cirque du Soleil's only resident troupe outside of Las Vegas and Orlando opened in 2014, kicking off yet another stellar attraction for visitors to Cancun and the Riviera Maya. The colorful 70-minute performance - which has been dubbed JOYÀ -...
Xcaret

Carretera Chetúmal-Puerto Juárez Kilómetro 282, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The massive nature park called Xcaret may be the Riviera Maya’s most touristy attraction, but there’s a reason it’s popular: It’s the only place in the area where you can do it all—snorkel, visit animal habitats, swim...
Alltournative

If the logistics of taking advantage of all that Riviera Maya offers in terms of activities feels daunting, Alltournative takes care of all the details. They will pick you up at your hotel and take you on either a half- or full-day excursion....
Río Secreto

Carretera Federal Libre Chetumal- Puerto Juárez Km. 283.5 Ejido Sur, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Thousands of years ago, the entire Yucatán Peninsula was under water, as evidenced by its massive network of rivers that flow beneath the region’s limestone surface. No place better presents the area’s captivating caverns and...
Cenotes

Calle Polar Pte. S/N, Tulum centro, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
One of the most unusual attractions of Riviera Maya is a unique network of natural freshwater pools, or cenotes, that connect to the longest underwater river system in the world. The Mayan people considered the cenotes to be sacred, believing them...
Coba

Coba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cobá holds what remains of a large pre-Colombian Maya civilization located on the Riviera Maya. Lesser known than Tulum, the name Cobá means turbid (cloudy) waters—probably having to do with the five cenotes (underground...
Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Cenote Dos Ojos

Carretera Federal Cancún-Tulum. Km 124, Jacinto Pat, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
This cenote’s name, which means “Two Eyes” in Spanish, refers to its two separate pools that lead into a large cavern of incredibly clear water. At more than 40 miles long, Dos Ojos is the largest underwater cave system in the...
Rosewood Mayakoba

México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Cenote Yal-ku

Akumal, yalku, 77776 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Tucked away on the north side of sleepy Akumal, Yal-ku lagoon offers visitors the chance to snorkel in calm, clear turquoise waters bursting with marine life. There is a small fee to pay in order which goes towards maintaining the cleanliness of...
