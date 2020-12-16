Nouveau Rodeo

Sheridan is as much a part of the American West as Wrangler jeans, bolo ties, and sarsaparilla. Built on a fertile plain in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan has long held a spot on the thoroughfare of legends, a stopping point for the likes of Roosevelt, Buffalo Bill, California 49ers, and law-dodging bandits. I came to Sheridan to learn something of this hardscrabble history and explore what vestiges of the American frontier remain. What I experienced was the Wild West Renaissance.