Nouveau Rodeo

Sheridan is as much a part of the American West as Wrangler jeans, bolo ties, and sarsaparilla. Built on a fertile plain in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan has long held a spot on the thoroughfare of legends, a stopping point for the likes of Roosevelt, Buffalo Bill, California 49ers, and law-dodging bandits. I came to Sheridan to learn something of this hardscrabble history and explore what vestiges of the American frontier remain. What I experienced was the Wild West Renaissance.
Black Tooth Brewing Company, 312 Broadway St, Sheridan, WY
I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for the Black Tooth Brewing Company. Serendipitously, the ‘tooth opened during my first visit to Sheridan, and since that time, a few years have passed and a few pints have gone down the hatch. Stewarded by the...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Lake Geneva is one of the gems of the Cloud Peak Wilderness. The picturesque lake, nestled in between great rocky mountains and old pine forest, is roughly 3.5-miles from the Coffeen Park trailhead, which makes it a breeze to access for hikers of...
Tongue River Canyon, Sheridan, WY
The Tongue River Canyon is one of Sheridan County’s most impressive landmarks; a scenic 30-minute drive from downtown Sheridan, the canyon is a favorite recreational retreat for local hikers, rock climbers, runners, mountain bikers and all manner...
Sheridan Bicycle Co., 33 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY
The Sheridan Bicycle Co. is not your average bike shop; I first walked in expecting to do little more than browse the wheels on display, but left with a slew of information on local trails I had never even heard of, a fantastic deal on a new bike,...
Frackleton's, 55 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
Frackleton's has quickly become a Sheridan institution, a purveyor of fine food and exquisitely crafted cocktails, a restaurant that is both local hitching post and night-out destination. Chef Cole Evans' capricious creations - like this...
Soldier Ridge is a multi-purpose trail that opened to considerable fanfare in the fall of 2012. The trail-head is a five-minute drive from downtown via West 5th Street, and marks the beginning of a 4+ mile trail that presents sweeping panoramic...
The White Swan, 221 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
The White Swan is a North Main institution, an old-school barbershop that was the place to go for a cut and a shave long before hipsters began paying one another $55 to trim and wax their mustaches. Not that we have hipsters in Sheridan, of...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
One of lesser-known highlights of the Bighorn National Forest is Ranger Creek, a beautiful little waterway located near the Big Goose Ranger Station. Big Goose is well-known to anyone who has ever driven Sheridan's famed “Red Grade Road” from...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Stull Lake served as my introduction to the wonder and majesty of the Cloud Peak Wilderness and the Bighorn National Forest; my first real hike in the mountains back in the fall of 2010 hooked me on the experience, and ever since I've been more...
KARZ Club Rod Run, Sheridan, WY
Sheridan's annual KARZ Club Rod Run is a showcase of all the best heavy metal that gearheads from throughout the Mountain West have to offer. Hundreds of muscle cars, hot rods, classic pickups and tricked-out steel chariots roll onto Main Street...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
The First People's Pow Wow is a series of events held annually during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. The Pow Wow has become as much of a hallmark event as the rodeo itself, and includes teepee raising ceremonies, live music from Sheridan's best-known...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Red Velvet Bakery is a charming little gastro outlet on Main Street in Sheridan's historic downtown. The building itself has beautiful old bones, but the real delights are found inside; Red Velvet is a great place to grab a quick lunch, and offers...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Sheridan's 3rd Thursday Street Festival is a monthly summer spectacle that brings the historic Main Street District to life with dancing, live music, food trucks and pop ups, street vendors, and excellent Western shopping. The festival takes place...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
The Sheridan Farmers' Market, held at Grinnell Plaza each Thursday, 5-7pm from July through September, is an excellent place to purchase local produce, arts and crafts, artwork, and more. Live acts provide music, artisans offer specialty workshops...
The Mint Bar, 151 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
A rattlesnake, a moose, and a jackalope walked into a bar... and they never left again. I supposed none of the critters mounted on the walls of Sheridan's iconic Mint Bar actually walked in on their own, but you can imagine how many cowboy hats...
Kendrick Park, Sheridan, WY
Yes, Kendrick Park has a wildlife pen that is home to baby buffalo and regal elk, and yes, Kendrick is home to the Concerts in the Park summer series, which brings brilliant local and international acts to Sheridan County. There's also a swimming...
Powder Horn Grill, 23 Country Club Ln, Sheridan, WY
The Powder Horn Grill offers a culinary tour of the American West by way of buffalo short ribs with bacon risotto, ranch-hand rib-eye steaks, mouth-watering prime-rib, roasted butternut squash salad, and chicken fried steak that is every bit as...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Sheridan's 19th annual Christmas Stroll comes to the historic Main Street district the Friday following Thanksgiving (November 28th, 2014) with festivities kicking off at 4:00pm and continuing on until 8:00pm. The Stroll traditionally marks the...
King's Saddlery, 184 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
King's Saddlery is one of the Wild West's most iconic outposts, a Western tack store with the largest selection of hand-crafted saddles, bridles, ropes, reins, halters and more that you'll find in Western America. Celebrities like Johnny Depp and...
Wyoming Culinary Institute, 1841 S Sheridan Ave, Sheridan, WY
Visitors might not hear much about the Wyoming Culinary Institute because it's the sort of secret locals like to keep to themselves; a fun, lively little joint that carries on with an air of excitement, a restaurant that serves everything from...
Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St, Sheridan, WY
I've thought long and hard about putting these words down on digital paper, because I'm loathe to spill the beans on one of the West's finest brewery secrets. We're lucky here in Sheridan to be home to both a burgeoning regional craft giant in...
The Fly Shop of the Bighorns, 334 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
The Fly Shop of the Bighorns is Sheridan's premiere fishing outfitter, tack shop, guide outpost, and supply center, and the first place you should visit before embarking on a fishing trip into the Bighorn Mountains, the Tongue River, Little Goose...
Teka Brock Band, Sheridan, WY
Sheridan is one of the Mountain West's most fertile musical spreading grounds, home to many artists who have received both local and national critical and popular acclaim. One of those beloved local acts is the Teka Brock Band, formed in Sheridan...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
If you've ever wandered into Sheridan's Historic Downtown, you may have been greeted by a Bozeman scout, a Tree of Life, or a Tin Man with a huge heart. Downtown Sheridan is home to more than 60 unique pieces of outdoor art, evidence that a modest...
Don King Museum, 184 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
The Don King Museum has always been one of Sheridan's most popular attractions. Maybe it has something to do with the incredible Old West photo archive, the suspiciously friendly dancing bear, the remarkable collection of saddles, Indian...
King Ropes, 184 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
King ropes, part of the famed King's Saddlery, has what is quite possibly the largest and most impressive stock of ropes in North America, which is something when you consider breadth and scope of the American West. The shop stocks horse training...
WYO Rodeo, Sheridan, WY
The 85th edition of the WYO Rodeo rides into Sheridan in July 2015, kicking off a week of Wild West adventure and rodeo fun. The Sheridan WYO Rodeo is one of the major events on both the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’...
Sheridan Inn, 856 Broadway St, Sheridan, WY
One of my fondest memories of Wyoming is my first visit to the historic Sheridan Inn. As I walked across the wide porch and into the lobby of the old building, built in 1893 by architect Thomas R. Kimball, I felt as if I were stepping into a piece...
WYO Theater, 42 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
Originally constructed in 1923 as a vaudeville theater known as The Lotus, what is now the WYO Theater has been hosting family-friendly productions since the Warren G. Harding administration. Translation: the WYO is a classic. Wyoming's “Wonder...
Sanford's, 1 E Alger St, Sheridan, WY
When I’m in the mood for Happy Hour I’ll often pop into Sanford’s – the $1 domestic pint is the best deal I’ve seen any place in ‘Merica. Sanford’s is also where I like to take friends if they’ve never been introduced to prairie oysters – Sanford’...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Copeman’s Tomb is a stunning limestone promontory that lords over the Bighorn Mountains and some of the world’s most ancient rock formations; the Precambrian rocks in this part of the mountains are more than 2.9 billion years old. Copeman’s Tomb...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Shell Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the entire Bighorn National Forest, and also one of the most easily accessed – the Shell Falls Interpretive Center is located partway down massive Shell Canyon, near the quaint town of Shell,...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
The Professional Indian Horse Racing Association brings together 11 Indian Nations and 30 relay teams for a championship sporting event unlike any you’ve ever experienced before – the Indian Relay is a fast-paced event that sees spectacular...
Big Horn Polo Club, 79 Bar 13 Rd, Big Horn, WY
Polo has been a part of life in Sheridan County since the 1890s, when Malcolm and William Moncrieffe, ranchers with deep Scottish roots, began teaching the game to their cowhands in order to muster the numbers required to start a match. The game...
Java Moon, 170 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
Java Moon is more than just a coffee shop – it's a hitching post for local artists and musicians, a downtown center for brainstorming, a place to sip hot coffee when it's thirty-below outside and the best place in town to sit and watch the summer...
Big Horn's Smokehouse, 158 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY
Big Horn's Smokehouse is like an introductory lesson to Mountain West barbecue – forget what you've learned about brisket and ribs and steak in places like Texas and Louisiana; this is meat the way it was meant to be cooked. I've been up and down...
Steamboat Point, Bighorn Mountains
I love South Park. I run through the park nearly every day, take first-time visitors out here to peek into the creek and to spy the incredible Bighorn Mountain views, shoot as many photos as my friends and family will allow (if there's a better...
PO Flagstaff Cafe, 1 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
Looking for the best breakfast burrito in the Mountain West, are you? A bit of a fuel for the road trip ahead? Something to keep you satisfied on a high country adventure or a mountain run? Then find yourself a seat at the PO Flagstaff Cafe and...
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Want to know what I consider my greatest personal achievement? The toughest, most rewarding thing I've ever done is complete the Big Horn Mountain Run. This race is that special, and the setting is that incredible. 30 spectacularly grueling...
Sagebrush Gallery, 21 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY
I’m biased when it comes to Sagebrush, because I count among the members a number of my friends, including famed watercolorist Randy Stout. Sheridan is home to a staggering number of professional and amateur artists given its small size, many of...
Big Horn Mercantile, 210 Johnson St, Sheridan, WY
Here's a tip you're going to want to remember for the next time you're out on an adventure, headed up into the mountains, riding your bike in the back country, or training for the annual Big Horn Mountain Run: pop into the Big Horn Mercantile for...
Los Agaves, 922 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan, WY
Los Agaves is Sheridan's most exciting Mexican joint – the menu, which changes frequently, often features creative dishes like prime rib tacos with horseradish sour cream, and mint chocolate shakes spilling over with premium tequila. Yes, please....
If you gauge a downtown shopping destination’s popularity by how busy it is inside during Sheridan’s annual Christmas Stroll, then Twisted Hearts must be the most beloved shop in Wyoming. Shoppers clamored for the shop’s quirkiest items – metal...
Best Out West, 109 N Main St, Sheridan, WY
What do a ventriloquist dummy, 100-year-old moccasins, and a $54,000 painting have in common? They've all found refuge within the hallowed confines of Best Out West, Sheridan's famed antiques and collectibles shop. And if the old saying is true –...
Eat Street, Ranchester, WY
Eat Street is Ranchester's newest restaurant, a chic gastropub on the town's main drag that promises some of the best grub between Sheridan County and Yellowstone. Appetizers range from classic – tender, juicy buffalo hot wings – to sinfully...
Ranchester, WY, USA
Easy to miss if you're in a hurry to drive on up into the mountains, the Connor Battlefield is an important historical site in Ranchester that is more than worth a look; the site is located in a beautiful park that provides remarkable views of the...
Ranchester, WY, USA
