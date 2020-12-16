Not Just a Football Town
Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
Columbus, Ohio is perhaps best known as the home to The Ohio State University and everyone's obsession with college football. But there's more to this college town than football and cheap college beer: farmer to table restaurants, farmers markets, great urban parks and the state capitol building make this much more than just a cow town.
19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Every Tuesday and Friday, vendors set up tents in the alleys between Broad, High, Gay, and Third Streets. The mix of merchants reflects the rich cultural diversity of what's available in central Ohio. There's a wide array of locally grown produce,...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
39 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Ohio Theater opened in 1928 as a 2,779-seat movie house. During its heyday, performers like Milton Berle, Cab Calloway, and Ginger Rogers crossed its stage. Today it is the home of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and the CAPA Summer Movie...
714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
When people come to visit, I love taking them to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. While the ice cream is surely amazing, what I like most is telling the story behind Jeni's. To me it embodies the Columbus food scene's commitment to sourcing local and...
1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Ohio Statehouse is not only the seat of Ohio government and the "People's House", it is also one of the oldest working statehouses in the country. It contains the Chambers, hearing rooms and offices of the Ohio Legislature as well as the...
59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The North Market is Columbus' only public market that houses dozens of butchers, bakers, fishmongers, restaurateurs, and merchants. The market has been open since 1995 and hosts over a million visitors a year. On Saturdays from spring through fall...
480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Columbus Museum of Art is unlike any art museum I’ve ever experienced. The galleries are organized by theme, not period, so the works of art span a multitude of eras, and contain a mixture of mediums. Photography is mixed with oil....
748 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Located in the heart of historic German Village, the German Village Guest House elevates the traditional idea of a bed and breakfast. Where many old city neighborhoods filled with brick row houses and cobblestone streets have gone for kitsch as...
Short North Arts District, Columbus, OH, USA
Columbus' Short North District is more than just a great place to bar hop or get a delicious Sunday brunch—it's also chock full of art galleries. As a part of 200Columbus, the city's bicentennial celebration, the Short North now features many...
1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
The mission of the Actors' Theater of Columbus is "Presenting plays by William Shakespeare and other time-honored playwrights, with relevance, to a contemporary audience." And they do so each summer with a season spanning May through September....
819 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Once a speakeasy and brothel, The Old Mohawk is now a Columbus staple that has enlivened German Village since 1933. Here, you’ll find quesadillas, bratwurst, meatloaf, and turtle soup on the eclectic menu. On your first visit, though, order the...
