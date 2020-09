Norway Under the Midnight Sun

Visiting Norway during the summer has its advantages—like plenty of daylight hours for exploration and sightseeing. How best to plan for the lengthy days? Pack your bathing suit for an invigorating plunge in a sea or fjord, your hiking shoes for impossibly scenic trails, and your appetite for hearty Nordic fare—like the rich and flavorful Norwegian favorite, gjetost. And don't miss the fresh berries of July, August, and September.